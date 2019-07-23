Digital Gurukul Team
Digital Gurukul Team

Digital Gurukul to raise USD 5 mn at USD 50 mn valuation

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:08 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital Gurukul, Edtech startup from Indore led by Dr Raj Padhiyar has acknowledged initial interest from investors groups to raise $5 Million for a 10 per cent stake.
The funds would be utilized across investment in programs and content facilities, building a global Online tech platform, franchisee distribution, marketing - both offline and online, international expansion and the creation of 40+ offline Digital Gurukul Learning Centre for engagement and networking. This announcement comes close to the heels of Dr Raj Padhiyar's plans to expand Digital Gurukul into the Middle East and South East Asian markets.
Today, Digital Gurukul has become the one of the largest player in the category with the competition, targeting students of over 6,000 by March 2020. It has begged Asia's Best Digital Marketing Institute and 15+ national and international awards. Its founder - Dr Raj Padhiyar from Mumbai and only Doctorate in Digital Marketing in India is the chief force behind Digital Gurukul. It has till now received 120+ franchisee request across Asia.
The company had ventured into the EdTech category in 2018 with an aim to disrupt the sector and provide Students, working professionals and entrepreneurs who are in constant need to master most demanded skills across Industry - Digital Marketing.
"We believe the speed at which students, working professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs in India need the Next generation programs to survive and grow in the market, there is no choice but to look at things exponentially. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to open the company to a 10 per cent dilution and capital raise for us to expand course offering. we are ready to welcome more investors group to make Digital Gurukul Asia's leading edtech company. Personally, I do believe - Out of all the assets - equity is the most valuable for Digital Gurukul and hence, we are taking a very cautious and careful step towards this dilution", said Dr Raj Padhiyar.
"The Higher Ed world is a massive 100 million students and the core of approx 70 million, who are College students and working professionals presently, will look to Digital Gurukul in the very near future presently. As 10 per cent of them look to online learning, this will create a $6 billion revenue opportunity in the next 5 years, which Digital Gurukul plans to be, could have a one-third share, leading to a potential of $2 billion revenue. In the very immediate future, there is a job creation and specific opportunity for at least 2 million jobs each across AI, Machine Learning, Data science, Coding and Software Development. That's the 4 million+ jobs", he added.
"We are currently planning to launch the Online programs with an average cost of Rs 1-1.5 lakhs - the opportunity is a whopping 70,000 crore and I firmly believe that this is just the start and the Edtech category would be the most untapped market compared to all other sectors", he concluded.
In a short span of 3 years since its launch, The Edtech Major has been associated with reputed institutes like IIM Indore, IIT Indore, NMIMS, Welingkar Institute among many others and have offline engagement across all major colleges across India.
The Edtech platform claims to have trained 5850+ students trained till now with 100 per cent Internship, Placement and entrepreneurship record through Diploma and customized courses in Digital Marketing.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:15 IST

Just Dial net profit rises 49 pc to Rs 57 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Local search engine Just Dial has reported 48.7 per cent growth in its net profit of Rs 57.3 crore during the first fiscal quarter ending June 30 from Rs 38.5 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:45 IST

NSE to exclude 9 stocks from futures and options contracts after Sep 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will exclude nine stocks from the futures and options segment with effect from September 27.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:29 IST

Wabag secures largest order under Namami Gange worth Rs 1,187 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, said on Tuesday it has secured a Rs 1,187 crore order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), the largest under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:05 IST

Blue Star wins Rs 253 crore order from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Ltd said on Tuesday it has won an air conditioning and tunnel ventilation system order valued at Rs 253 crore from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL).

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:32 IST

Equities flat amid volatile trading, Infosys gains over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher but quickly turned volatile during early hours on Tuesday as investors awaited more corporate earnings due this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:00 IST

Secure your retirement with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Recent research and studies have shown that only 1 in 3 people in our country set aside a sum of money, towards their retirement fund.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:41 IST

OYO enables 2000 plus hotel owners to benefit from cash in bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/Newsvoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, South Asia's largest, China's second largest, the world's third largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, announced that it has already dispensed over Rs 45 crore under its rece

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:40 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers 74 types of pocket insurance to plan for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd - India's most diversified NBFC brings to you 74 types of affordable Pocket Insurance products to help you stay protected against the small uncertainties in life which can quickly add

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:16 IST

Rudhraksh Jaiswal upcoming talented child actor bags a Hollywood film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/Newsvoir): Rudhraksh Jaiswal in one of the upcoming talented child actors in the Indian Hindi tele-serial circuit who by his limited time presence on screen has been able to garner the attention of the audiences.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:16 IST

Technology automation improves productivity, makes workers more efficient

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI): Automation in various industries has not replaced workers but improved their productivity and given them time to focus on other tasks involving complex decision-making and social interactions, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kum

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:52 IST

Inter-ministerial group recommends banning of virtual currencies

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): An inter-ministerial committee has recommended banning cryptocurrencies in the country and imposing penalties for activities connected with them, the government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:05 IST

GSK Pharma profit jumps to Rs 113 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced 35 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 113.5 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal from Rs 88.6 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30 last year.

Read More
iocl