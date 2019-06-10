Digital Media
Digital Media

Digital media changing the face of Press Releases

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:12 IST

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/Digpu): Press Releases were originally defined as an official statement issued to newspapers giving information on a particular matter, as defined by Wikipedia.
With the world going digital, news became digital too and so did the forms of news, press releases and advertisements. With the advent of digitization all over the world, India too joined the league. We called it the 'Digital India Campaign'. It brought a large mass of people online and gave them an active presence in the world.
Attention Span of the Millennials
The Millennials don't indulge in conventional newspaper reading anymore. They are more interested in grabbing bits and pieces of information from every possible information source, irrespective of the medium. Here, the attention span is less so the idea conveyed needs to be crisp and clear. Not only this, entrepreneurs, success coaches, business gurus swear by saving time as the key to productivity.
Digital Image- The Most Credible Reputation
Search Engine Reputation is the most credible nowadays. Most viewers don't recheck the news they consume from their favourite news channels. You are considered to be more or less what the top online channels and search engines portray you. This makes Online Press Releases one of the easiest ways to build your reputation.
Online Press Releases: Eco-Friendly News Distribution
The world can't deny the harm that has been done to nature, in segments of vested interests. But slowly people and mindsets are changing to save paper and trees. The old age concept of newspaper publishing, distribution and dedicated readership is fading away. Therefore, Online Press Releases are the replacement of newspapers. This is because newspapers are valid only for a few minutes of skimming and scanning. However, the Online Press Releases may be live for a period of 9-12 months or even longer over the web.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:40 IST

Wholesale online marketplace Beldara expands to Europe, USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The contemporary business world is shaping itself digitally in various aspects and today, the e-commerce industry is making all the noise. The freedom to purchase anything just by clicking a button on your mobile is changing the way people think of

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:15 IST

Merck Foundation together with First Lady of Burundi release...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with the First lady of Burundi and her foundation, Buntu Foundation, released an empowering song, a theme song for Merck more than a Mother campaign as a courtesy to

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:08 IST

Russian education fair 2019: a golden opportunity for medical students

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new crop of students for 2019 is ready to enter the medical profession. With NEET 2019 results, a large number of students are looking for options medical institutes in India and abroad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:25 IST

Big data to improve quality of macro-economic aggregates, says government

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Monday it is proposing to establish a National Data Warehouse on Official Statistics which will leverage technology and use big data analytical tools to improve the quality of macro-economic aggregates.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:20 IST

Innovation by 7th graders to save the ocean

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our oceans have long been used as an intentional dumping ground for all sorts of waste including plastic, sewage, industrial run-off and chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:16 IST

CSS Corp wins "Digital Company of the Year 2019" at BTVI...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new age IT services and technology support company, announced it has won the 'Digital Company of the Year 2019' at the recently concluded BTVI Business Leader of the Year Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:07 IST

Six mega trends driving nutritional and dietary changes in Asia,...

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cargill along with Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released a report titled 'Food for Thought', as part of a five-part research series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:26 IST

Equities trade higher, Nifty settles at 11,923

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher on Monday with decent gains in IT stocks during the last hour of the session.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:06 IST

Max Life Insurance launches unique 'My Protection Quotient' tool...

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's fastest growing life insurance companies, today announced the launch of a unique proprietary tool, 'My Protection Quotient' (MyPQ) further fortifying its commitment to ensure financial protecti

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:05 IST

Goyal emphasises on reciprocal market access for Indian goods

Tsukuba (Ibaraki) [Japan], June 10 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has called for de-escalating trade tensions and urged several countries to grant reciprocal market access for Indian products.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:43 IST

ABFRL acquires Jaypore, forays into branded ethnic market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said on Monday it has acquired Jaypore, an Indian online and offline retailer that offers curated collections of handmade, handwoven and handcrafted apparel, jewellery, home textiles and accents based on craft for

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:46 IST

Eros International announces $20 million share repurchase plan

Isle of Man, June 10 (ANI): Entertainment major Eros International Plc has approved a share buyback programme of up to 20 million dollars of outstanding common shares, a development that comes less than a week after rating company Care cut its creditworthiness, citing delays or likely defaults in s

Read More
iocl