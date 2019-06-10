Digital media changing the face of Press Releases

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/Digpu): Press Releases were originally defined as an official statement issued to newspapers giving information on a particular matter, as defined by Wikipedia.

With the world going digital, news became digital too and so did the forms of news, press releases and advertisements. With the advent of digitization all over the world, India too joined the league. We called it the 'Digital India Campaign'. It brought a large mass of people online and gave them an active presence in the world.

Attention Span of the Millennials

The Millennials don't indulge in conventional newspaper reading anymore. They are more interested in grabbing bits and pieces of information from every possible information source, irrespective of the medium. Here, the attention span is less so the idea conveyed needs to be crisp and clear. Not only this, entrepreneurs, success coaches, business gurus swear by saving time as the key to productivity.

Digital Image- The Most Credible Reputation

Search Engine Reputation is the most credible nowadays. Most viewers don't recheck the news they consume from their favourite news channels. You are considered to be more or less what the top online channels and search engines portray you. This makes Online Press Releases one of the easiest ways to build your reputation.

Online Press Releases: Eco-Friendly News Distribution

The world can't deny the harm that has been done to nature, in segments of vested interests. But slowly people and mindsets are changing to save paper and trees. The old age concept of newspaper publishing, distribution and dedicated readership is fading away. Therefore, Online Press Releases are the replacement of newspapers. This is because newspapers are valid only for a few minutes of skimming and scanning. However, the Online Press Releases may be live for a period of 9-12 months or even longer over the web.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)