DIPL Team with the Horses and Rajeev Khandelwal
DIPL Team with the Horses and Rajeev Khandelwal

Digital Payment Solution, raises 5.75 crores on Horses Stable Season 2

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIPL is an AEPS based Fintech, Digital payment solution spread across India.
The Fund was raised with an undisclosed valuation from US-based IC1101 conglomerate, who were among top 8 Investors participated in India's Unique Funding platform of Horses Stable.
Horses Stables, the Indian version of the popular American TV show Shark Tank. After a strict screening process among 200 applicants, 39 shortlisted start-ups, each with an innovative model, pitched to a panel of 8 investors. Actor, singer, and host Rajeev Khandelwal joined the show as celebrity panellist while 'Paytm-Build for India' served as a community partner for the three-day event.
"This season has broken all record of previous seasons with a conversion of 50 per cent turn around, where around 18 companies successfully got funded from 39 selected Participants, with the whopping biggest deal of 5.75 crores bagged by Digital India Payment from IC1101," said Prashant Aggarwal, Founder, Horses Stable.
Among the top funded companies, the world famous 'MITRA Robot' got funded from Horses Stable Platform, funding led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, IC1101, Windrose Capital, and angel investor Kevin Saboo. The other Start-ups who grabbed the deals from Horses Stable Season 2 are Ringtel Marketing, PawsIndia, ANP Atelier and Associates etc.
The increase in the percentage of successful pitches highlights that Horses Stables credibility is growing and it is raising the bar as a platform for raising funds. A portion of the success fee earned will be donated to Womennovators, an organization that promotes entrepreneurship among women.
Horses (the participated Investors) loved that participating start-ups had pre-assigned Investor Readiness Scores and were vetted during their first round of funding. They also enjoyed a one of its kind opportunity to invest based on quantifiable results and their intuition.
Horses who participated in Season 2 included Rohit Goyal, a graduate of the CASS Business School, City University London. He has made numerous investments in India and abroad. Mohit Gulati, the CIO and Managing Partner of USD 20 million venture fund called ITI Growth Opportunities Fund. Vikash Sharma, founder of IC1101 Inc. a US-based conglomerate in STRATEGIC investments, research, and businesses intelligence.
Kevin Saboo, an IIT Madras graduate having an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Kevin has experience in staffing, managing, and growing BPO enterprises in the financial and mortgage space in North America.
Other horses who participated included Nilesh Trivedi, a venture capital professional who has investment and operating experience across the early stage, growth stage, and Fortune-50 companies. He has formed companies whose aggregate value has risen from zero to $275 million over the past few years.
Tripti Shingal Somani, the CEO of KGS Advisors and founder of Womenovator, this brushes only the surface of her accomplishments. Chiranjiv Gill a noted businessman from Chandigarh. His existing portfolio includes SixerzGaming- Poker, Rummy, and Fantasy Sports.
Participating startups work in industries as diverse as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fin-tech, technology, consumer products, B2B, and B2C.
"It's a Gateway to millions of opportunities for all the budding entrepreneurs and show must go on season on season," said Rajeev Khandelwal
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:39 IST

Colatta participated in SIAL seeing Bright Future of Bakery...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): India has one of the world's fastest growing chocolate markets which posted a huge 13 percent sales growth this year, according to a research.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:13 IST

Tech Mahindra and Keysight collaborate to accelerate adoption of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced an extended collaboration with Keysight, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and govern

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:01 IST

Insure your car and home keys with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Losing your car or home keys can be immensely frustrating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:59 IST

Go cruising for some Vitamin sea with Norwegian Cruise Line

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): What can be more enchanting for a passionate traveller than to pack and unpack only once for a multi-destination holiday across the world, see a gorgeous new view each day and experience picturesque destinations and exotic locations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:57 IST

Animal friendly wardrobe with WildRoger

Panipat (Haryana) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): A new fashion brand, WildRoger, is all set to put their best foot forward in the industry with an extremely unique approach and inspiration - their 'Love for animals'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:41 IST

ICRA revises outlook on construction equipment sector to negative

New Delhi [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Following a sharp correction in unit sales amid slowing economic growth and infrastructure investments, ICRA has revised the outlook on construction equipment sector to negative.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:23 IST

Sansui launches India Specific Products across Consumer Durables...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Japanese Consumer Electronics giant and one of the leading consumer electronics companies in India, Sansui, launched a new range of technologically powered consumer durable and electronic products in the India market today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:10 IST

Stellar Pitches, Innovative Solutions: Cohort 3.0 by CoWrks...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): The CoWrks Foundry announced the successful conclusion of its third cohort, comprising of eight startups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:38 IST

RBI increases withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to 10,000 for PMC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): In a relief for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to 10,000.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:30 IST

Sensex climbs 396 points on global cues, metal and auto stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Equity indices jumped one per cent higher on Thursday following firm global cues as US President Donald Trump said the trade deal with China may happen soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:27 IST

Karle Infra launches Vario Homes at Karle Town Centre, Homes...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Karle Infra Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate and urban infrastructure company, launched Vario Homes, homes with Progressive Layouts™ homes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:25 IST

Indians believe technological advances and knowledge sharing key...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Indians believe technological advances and knowledge sharing are important ways to connect people globally and create a better future, a new survey has revealed.

Read More
iocl