Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-founder, Razorpay
Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-founder, Razorpay

Digital payments increased by 106 per cent since January 2019: Razorpay

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:42 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's first converged payments solutions company launched the third edition of its 'The Era of Rising Fintech' report in Hyderabad today.
This report provides an in-depth study of the rapidly evolving Fin-Tech ecosystem in India. It analyses the patterns of digital transactions and the impact of industry innovations such as UPI which are harnessing a digitally inclusive economy.
Here are some interesting insights about India's adoption of digital payments. All findings in this report are based on transactions held on the Razorpay platform.
(AMJ: April-May-June, JAS: July-August-September)
* Customer demand for digital payments has increased by 106 per cent since January 2019
* UPI recorded a growth of 222 per cent from January - September 2019
* The highest adoption of digital payments was seen in the Food and Beverage sector (25 per cent), followed by Financial Services (21 per cent) and Tours and Travel (15 per cent)
* Digital transactions grew by 383 per cent in one year (April FY'18 - March FY'19)
* The country's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, continues to top the list of the most digitised cities, followed by Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune
* In JAS, among all the payment modes available, 43.5 per cent consumers preferred to make online payments with cards, 40.4 per cent via UPI and 10.9 per cent through net banking
* Although the usage of cards saw a growth of 62 per cent from January - September, it saw a decline of 9 per cent from AMJ to JAS
* Nationally, Google Pay is the most preferred UPI app with a contribution of 62 per cent in JAS, followed by PhonePe with 25 per cent, Paytm with 6 per cent and Bhim with 5 per cent
* Share of wallets doubled from 0.8 per cent (AMJ) to 1.6 per cent (JAS)
"The Digital payment in India is witnessing an unprecedented transformation. A shooting growth of 383 per cent over the past year is indicative of the level of digital adoption among Indian businesses and consumers. The increasing use of UPI powered applications and traditional businesses embracing new digital payment modes has resulted in creating an ecosystem of technologically evolved and savvy users. A number of game-changers such as universal acceptance of recurring payments and more SME-oriented products and services have proven to be beneficial for digital businesses this year. We are enthusiastic to continue to be a significant part of this Fin-Tech revolution and do our bit to make payments simple for all of us", said Shashank Kumar, CTO, and Co-founder, Razorpay.
Tier 2 businesses will drive 40 per cent of digital transactions by 2020 which will facilitate greater dependence on the digital infrastructure. The country can also expect 50 per cent of internet users to start using digital payments by 2022.
The company is of the view that incentivised programs to promote digital payments and greater collaboration between banks and Fin-Tech firms will be beneficial for the digital payments ecosystem. A low-cost infrastructure will ensure prolonged sustainability which will result in more POS terminals accompanied by better and cheaper payment options for merchants. The Razorpay report also expects that 15 per cent of India's GDP will be flowing through digital payments by 2020.
Razorpay has been charting an exponential growth since its inception. They grew by 500 per cent in the last year. The company currently powers digital payments for over 600,000 businesses like IRCTC, Airtel, BookMyShow, Zomato, Swiggy, Yatra and Zerodha, among others and plans to increase this to 1,000,000 by 2020. This converged payments solution company expects a 5x growth in its revenue by the end of the next fiscal year.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:11 IST

Quick Heal gets US patent for signature-less, behaviour-based...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Data protection solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies said on Friday it has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its signature-less, behaviour-based detection technology.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:32 IST

PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom launched

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing the structural fundamentals of a classroom through the wide reach of digital technology, PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom for supplementary learning, has launched its Math curriculum for Grades eight to 12.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:06 IST

Secure your new smartphone with Mobile Screen Insurance from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dropping the phone and breaking its screen is a fear we all are aware of. With mobile screens getting bigger in size, taking the device out of your jeans' pocket is a risk in itself. The possibility of screen damage in a road accident or a

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:56 IST

G20 must ensure collective action to accelerate global growth: Sitharaman

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): The Group of 20 (G20) has the responsibility to navigate global policy coordination in effective fashion by identifying and taking strong measures for building buffers and catalysing the second wave of reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:51 IST

Care puts JSW Energy's bank facilities, NCDs on credit watch...

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] Oct 18 (ANI): Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy Ltd (JEL) said on Friday that Care Ratings has put its short- and long-term bank facilities totalling Rs 7,579 crore besides non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,900 crore on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:47 IST

E-trio becomes India's first company to have EV retrofitting...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): When the diesel and petrol prices are skyrocketing then it's time for people to switch to economically viable options. But Hyderabad based E-trio, thought of not only an affordable but also an eco-friendly option.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:34 IST

UBON hits another cover drive

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Homegrown consumer electronics brand UBON, primarily dealing in headphones, speakers, power banks and other electronics accessories added another feather to its cap.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:03 IST

LTI Q2 revenue grows 10 pc to Rs 2,570 crore, to acquire...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Digital solutions major Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) clocked revenue of 364 million dollars during July to September, marking a growth of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 10.8 per cent year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:30 IST

'P Se Pyaar F Se Farraar' releases in more than 1000 screens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'P se Pyaar F se Farraar' hit the screens today. The film releases in more than 1000 screens and also getting a good response among the audiences and critics. Everyone is gushing about the film which makes it the talk of the town.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:21 IST

Equities indices in the green amid mixed global cues, BHEL...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Equities treaded cautiously during early hours on Friday amid mixed global cues despite Britain and the European Union striking a long-awaited Brexit deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:22 IST

TVS Motor Q2 profit jumps 20 per cent at Rs 255 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company's overall two-wheeler sales including exports was 8.42 lakhs units during quarter ended September 2019 as against 10.49 lakhs units reported in the quarter ended September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:14 IST

Rakesh Misri takes over as HPCL Marketing Director

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Rakesh Misri took over as Director-Marketing of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday.

Read More
iocl