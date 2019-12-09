Digital penetration increasing with usage of e-government tools: Thakur

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): More than 1,454 crore e-transactions have so far been recorded for 3,702 services since January this year, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has not made any formal assessment to measure the impact of Digital India programme, he told Parliament in a written reply.

"The statistics of e-transactions on e-Taal platform give an indication of increase in digital penetration and usage of e-Government tools in India," said Thakur.

In another reply, he said the government has no proposal regarding total elimination of cash from the market.

The value of currency notes in circulation declined from Rs 16.41 lakh crore in March 2016 to Rs 13.1 lakh crore in March 2017, but went up to Rs 18 lakh crore in March 2018 and Rs 21.1 lakh crore in March this year.

"The Indian economy has already adjusted itself to the new scenario where the earlier series of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 had ceased to be a legal tender, and fresh series of Rs 500 were issued and a new denomination of Rs 2,000 has been introduced," said Thakur.

(ANI)