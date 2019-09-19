Digitalseed rebrands itself as TTDigitals an upcoming digital marketing company

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): An imminent digital marketing agency of Pune, Digitalseed recently changed its name to TTDigitals and revamped its logo.

This rebranding was called out by the Founder of the company Hrishikesh Deshmukh.

A change of name was brought to sync with the current reputation of the company, which is no longer a seed/budding agency. The new logo of the company consists of a star that is made up of two triangles - one erected and the other upside-down.

This new logo is a reflection of the vision and policy of the company. The star symbolizes the vigor and mightiness of the company which facilitates it to shine in the realm of digital marketing.

Two triangles are laid oppositely to form a star which exemplifies the symbiotic spirit of the company. TTDigitals believes to gleam in the market while allowing its clients to elevate their businesses, which is clearly represented through its logo.

Recently, the company also laid the foundation of digital marketing academy to train aspiring digital marketers and digital designers. Currently, courses in digital marketing, graphics designing and website designing are available at the disposal of learners. It gives industry-specific training to the candidates through live projects and practical exposure.

"The agency was launched in September 2016 with the name of Tirupati Technologies and brand name of Digitalseed. At that time, we were foraying to make our mark in the digital marketing domain of Pune. Our company was a seed that was looking to blossom through its digital services. So, the name Digitalseed looked apt. However, today, we are a well-known name in Pune. The seed has germinated and it is growing by leaps and bounds. We are among the fastest growing digital marketing companies of Pune," said Hrishikesh.

"The name Digitalseed no longer serves as our cornerstone. Hence, we felt the need to undergo a change in the brand name. We chose TTDigitals as 'digital' is the apt word to describe us and TT stands for Tirupati Technologies. We also changed our logo catering to new name and to exemplify our vision of growing with our clients," he added.

TTDigitals is a digital marketing agency based in Pune, Maharashtra. It is the name to reckon on when looking for best in class and cost-effective digital marketing services. It offers a gamut of digital services including digital marketing, search engine optimization, website design and development, social media marketing; web hosting, branding and creative services and content marketing.

In a short span of three years, the company has secured a decent position among top digital marketing agencies in Pune. TTDigitals has accumulated over 300 projects, 70 happy clients and over 500 websites in its portfolio.

The company was able to soar success due to its client-centric model, cost-effective services, different customized packages for small, medium and large business and transparency in terms of cost, results as well as deliverables.

It has worked with some of the players of the state such as MIT School of Distance Education, Wheelstreet, MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul, Avantika University, MIT Alandi, Ideal Institute of Biology and more. TTDigitals has handled a marketing budget of over 20 crores. It has increased the traffic and conversions of its clients by 200-500 per cent.

