Dilip Surana embarked his way to "The Global Icons 2020"

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do-" Pele. Chairman and Managing Director at Micro Labs Limited, Dilip Surana, is an illustration of this famous quote. Born in Bangalore and hailing from the village of Balrani, Pali District, Rajasthan, he always desired to reach heights in the pharmaceutical world.

Today, with over thirty years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dilip feels content with everything he's accomplished and achieved over the years. In 1983, when he was young and budding with energy, Dilip took over the operations of his family business and rapidly absorbed the nuances of corporate management.

In early 1994, Dilip pioneered the concept of specialty by introducing various divisions of the pharmaceutical industry, namely, Cardiology, Neuropsychiatry, and Ophthalmology. He also instilled stringent quality standards in the pharmaceutical enterprise. As a result, Micro Labs has to its credit, all the international regulatory approvals, including US FDA, UK MHRA, MCC, South Africa, Health Canada, WHO, Geneva TGA, Australia Medsafe, New Zealand PAHO (USA), IDA (Netherlands), & many regulatory bodies of emerging markets reflecting the high standards of quality, regulatory compliance of research and manufacturing facilities.

Dilip is responsible for diversifying the pharmaceutical manufacturing company with products ranging from oral solids and liquids to topical and injectable. He was influential in setting up thirteen world-class state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities for Micro Labs, covering Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

At Micro Labs Limited, Dilip overlooks the overall strategic direction, Indian business, and manufacturing. He recurrently participates in various international seminars and summits relating to the pharma industry.

Despite having achieved so much, Dilip still works hard to hold on to the company's reigns with dignity and diligence. "Set goals, i.e., instead of creating a vision that is unapproachable, one should have a step-based approach to progress towards the vision," he shares.



Dilip approaches challenges as a part of life. He believes that through hard work, determination, and a bit of luck, anyone can overcome their circumstances and achieve extraordinary success. In this regard, he said, "Accept failure, learn from the mistakes, and move on instead of moaning about it and giving up."

With this spirit, Dilip has made his thirty years of the professional journey seem like an eventful ride. Of course, challenges, failures, and mistakes were a part of it. But his inspiration and mentor, his father, GC Surana, taught him better to make it through these difficulties.

The University of Azteca conferred Dilip an honorary doctorate in pharmaceutical management. In 2020, he appeared on the Global CEO Magazine's cover feature. He also won the "Responsible Business Leader Award-2019" by the Responsible Business Awards. Not very long ago, he ranked 85th on the Forbes Magazine's list of the 100 Richest Indians with an estimated net worth of over USD 1.6 billion.

Dilip is also featured in The CEO Magazine's first edition in their list of the 14 CEOs The Economist, one of the leading business magazines in the world, included his story in one of their 2016 editions. He also accepted the award for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2014.

In 2013, Dilip won the Most Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 4th Annual India Leadership Conclave and Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards. He was honored as the Great Son of Karnataka by the Governor of Karnataka, his Excellency HR Bhardwaj, in 2011.

Dilip defines leadership in his own exquisite way based on his experience, "There are four phrases I use to outline the qualities of an impactful leader- quick decision-maker, maintains discipline, influential behavior, and transforms vision."

As a message to the readers, he shares, "Success is sweet, its secret is hard work, determination, passion, and a 100 per cent positive attitude. If you have all these qualities, success is definitely yours!"

