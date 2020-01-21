Dinesh Shahra Foundation conducts Gau Shakti Abhiyan in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 21 (ANI/Digpu): The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) recently conducted two cow health check-up camps in Wakeshwar and Kolar villages near Nagpur. The camps were organized as a part of the Gau Shakti Abhiyan programme of DSF.

Dr Ajay Poharkar (President of Maharashtra State Veterinary council), Hitesh Joshi (Gou Seva Samvardhan Pramukh, RSS - Nagpur) along with Sarpanch and other members of the Grampanchayat graced the Gau Shakti programme organized at Wakeshwar village.

Doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department and Veterinary College of Nagpur facilitated medical assistance at the camps. DSF partnered with Niramay Bahu Uddeshiya Seva Sanstha, a rural development NGO for conducting this camp.

Dinesh Shahra personally attended the event in Wakeshwar village and motivated volunteers to work for the rehabilitation and welfare of native cow breeds.

"Nagpur is not just the center of India; it's also the center of activities that have strengthened Sanatan traditions. Cows have a special place in Indian society and culture. Respect for these animals is synonymous with respect for Sanatan values. With efficient management it is possible to sustainably rear cattle in a way that is beneficial to the farmers; caring for these innocent animals will help inculcate humane values in our future generations", said Dinesh Shahra.

Several important tests like blood and fecal tests were conducted on the cows and medicines were distributed free of charge to the cattle owners.

The participating villagers were also imparted useful information on how to take care of their cows.

The importance of community participation and overall hygiene for the well-being of cattle were also emphasized in the camp.

The camp received an overwhelming response from the villagers who availed the medical tests and free medicines that were distributed for the well-being of their cattle.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years.

The foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back' to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability & education are the core causes of DSF.

