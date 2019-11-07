Dinesh Shahra introduces his book - Simplicity and Wisdom at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/Digpu): Renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Dinesh Shahra introduced his book- Simplicity and Wisdom at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan recently in the presence of eminent social reformer, Sadhvi Ritambhara.

The book - Simplicity and Wisdom is dedicated to Late Vedanti Swami Pragananand. It aims at guiding towards saintly wisdom and leading content and happy life.

"Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji has been an ardent promoter of Sanatan Dharma since a very young age. From preserving our cultural icons to preaching Hindutva, Sadhavi Ritambhara Ji has been a champion of Hindutva reformation in the 21st century. I am delighted to present my maiden book - Simplicity and Wisdom to a noble person like Sadhvi Ji and seek her blessings," said Dinesh.

Sadhvi Rithambara Ji is the co-founder of the Param Shakti Peeth, which champions the Vatsalya Gram initiative. Vatsalya Gram is a unique concept, which is a combination of an orphanage, an old-age home and a widow-shelter, where orphaned children, the widowed and elders live as a family.

Apart from launching his book, Dinesh Shahra visited the orphanage at Vatsalya Gram and offered his support for securing the future of the young ones. He also planted a sapling to spread the 'Green Message' and performed GauSeva at the GauShala in Vatsalyagram.

"Vatsalya Gram is a visionary initiative by Sadhavi Ritambhara Ji. It is on a mission to create a 'value-based social structure', which is in tandem with the goals of Dinesh Shahra Foundation," he added.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Shri Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back' to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. DSF's activates are focused on three prominent causes -Spirituality, Sustainability & Education.

