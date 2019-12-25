Directions issued for constitution of GST GRCs at state and zonal levels

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Goods and Services Tax (GST) policy wing has directed all principal chief commissioners to form grievance redressal committees at state and zonal levels.

The principal chief commissioners and chief commissioners of central tax will be co-chair of the committees.

A redressal committee will have representatives of various trade associations, prominent associations of tax professionals like chartered accountants, tax advocates, tax practitioners, nodal officer of the IT Grievance Redressal Committee (ITGRC) and representative of GST Network handling the concerned zone or state.

The GRCs will be constituted for a period of two years. Any member of the committee who is absent for three consecutive meetings without adequate reasons will be deemed to have been withdrawn and his place will be filled by fresh nomination.

A week ago, the 38th meeting of GST Council under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had decided to constitute GRCs to address the issue of technical glitches.

(ANI)

