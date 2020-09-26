Discover the beauty of Bhimtal in opulence with Rosefinch Sarovar Portico

New Delhi [India] September 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels Pvt Ltd announced the opening of Rosefinch Sarovar Portico in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand. Nestled in the picturesque region of Kumaon, this is Sarovar's first hotel in Bhimtal and sixth in Uttarakhand.

Located by the famous Bhimtal Lake, Rosefinch Sarovar Portico has well-appointed lake view Deluxe rooms, Luxury rooms, and Family rooms encased beautifully by quaint architecture that reflects Bhimtal's history and culture.

The hotel aims to promote tourism in the area and offer high-quality service and stay options. This scenic lakeside destination is a treat for those who enjoy aquatic sports, adventure travel, and outdoor activities.

For dining and entertainment experience, guests can opt for Lake Cafe, an all-day dining restaurant serving lip-smacking delicacies that offers a host of Indian, Chinese, and Continental specialties.

Wild Oak, the lounge, is a cozy sit back and relax area. The lounge space overlooks the quaint surroundings of Bhimtal and makes for a perfect unwinding experience.



The Courtyard is Rosefinch Sarovar Portico's party lawn for hosting social gatherings. This venue is surrounded by Oak trees all around.

Opera, an ideal amphitheater for outdoor activities is situated close to the reception overlooking the emerald green Lake.

With its gorgeous interior, the Euphoria banquet hall offers an ideal venue for leisure activities and business events. In addition, the hotel offers Yoga sessions, entertainment zone to its guests.

Along with Bhimtal Lake, the admirers of picturesque scenic beauty can visit Mathpal's Folk Museum, Victoria Dam, HidimbaParvat, Butterfly research centre, and surely not miss Bhimeshwar and Karkotaka Temples.

Bhimtal also offers a central location to top tourist destinations like Nainital, Naukuchiatal, Himalaya View Point, Sattal, and Kainchi Dham.

"We are delighted to expand our presence in the market which is a very popular tourist destination of Uttarakhand. We believe the hotel's location clubbed with Sarovar's signature hospitality will deliver a notable experience to its business and leisure guests alike," said, Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

