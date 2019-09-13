Distinguished people from various fields felicitated with Bharat Gaurav Award

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): To bring new energy and communication among the hidden talents in India and to honour outstanding people who have contributed to the development of the country, the fifth India Gaurav Puraskar Samaroh was organised at Hotel Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, New Delhi. Enlightened people from many fields took part in this ceremony and felicitated the winners with the Bharat Gaurav Award.

General Secretary of Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation, Sandesh Yadav, thanked all the guests for gracing the event with their presence. Minister of State for Water & Power Ratan Lal Kataria, Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Rajya Sabha MP Satya Narayan Jatiya, Lok Sabha MP Morgani Bharat Ram were the Chief Guests in the ceremony.

Padmashree Kalpana Saroj, Real PadMan Padmashree A. Muruganantham, Former MP Dr Prasanna Kumar Patasani, IAS SM Raju and Avinash Krishna Singh, Director General of Police Services Uttar Pradesh Mahendra Modi and Inspector General of Police Vikram Sehgal, Sangram Singh for Sports, Arjuna Awardee Virendra Singh and Deepak Kumar, Yatin Gupte for Environment, Sujan Avichandran in Social Service, Dr Deepak Harke, Tanisha Prasad, Project 100 Institution, Khalil Babu, Transgender Neha Sharma, Principal Savita Chadha in the field of education, Dr Ganesh Tare, Narayan Krishnan, Dr Manmohan Singh, Girish Parasar and Dheeraj Anand in the field of Innovation and Science. Dr Roopak Vasistha for Skill, Nivedita Sabbu for Fashion, Aarushi Nishank in Art and Culture, Actress Rajshree Landage and Vrinda Singhal, Deepak Kapoor for Infrastructure, Tourism Dinesh Agarwal was conferred with the Bharat Gaurav Award.

Every year, Bharat Gaurav Awards are conferred on unseen heroes across the country. As the General Secretary of the Bharat Gaurav Awards Foundation, Sandesh Yadav has been unflinchingly pursuing his mission to create the India of our dreams by recognising and awarding those who have done substantial work for the upliftment of the deprived sections.

Union Minister of State Ratan Lal Kataria, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Rajya Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatia, Former MP Rajesh Diwakar, Justice NNK Jain, film director Mehul Kumar, philanthropist DS Rawat, and Naresh Jain were given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Singer Shankar Sahni, magician Hassan Kamal Rizvi and many famous performers made the event memorable with their performances. "I am very happy that the family of Bharat Gaurav Award is growing every year, and our effort is to make Bharat Gaurav Award the Nobel Prize of India", said Sandesh Yadav, Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation General Secretary.

In a short span of four years since he began this journey, Sandesh Yadav has come a far way and succeeded in establishing Bharat Gaurav Awards popular awards in the country. By recognising and awarding such achievers across the country whose work largely goes unnoticed by the mainstream media and the governmental system, Yadav aims to motivate them to achieve even greater heights.

