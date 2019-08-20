'Diversity' journey at Hero MotoCorp surpasses significant milestone with 1000 women employees

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): In keeping with its stated objective of transforming itself into a truly global organization, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has been relentlessly driving the agenda of diversity and inclusiveness.

As a result of this concerted initiative, called 'Project Tejaswani' - the number of women employees at Hero MotoCorp recently crossed 1000, thereby surpassing a major milestone in this journey of diversity.

"It has always been our constant endeavour to nurture a work environment that fosters equal opportunity, empowerment and growth for all. Thanks to the concerted effort involving everyone in the organization, including the personal commitment and guidance of our Chairman Dr Pawan Munjal and the Leadership Team, the number of women colleagues at Hero MotoCorp has now crossed 1,000 and constantly growing. This is only the beginning, and we would like more women to come and be a part of the Hero MotoCorp family", said Vijay Sethi, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of CSR and Information Technology, Hero MotoCorp.

Aimed at creating equitable employment opportunities for women, Project Tejaswani has fostered equality and propagated a 'holistic workplace' within the organization. As part of the initiative, Hero MotoCorp has created dedicated career opportunities for women in every vertical and across the hierarchy - right from the shop floor level to senior leadership, thus promoting a balanced gender representation. The Company now has women working on the shop floors at three manufacturing facilities- Haridwar, Neemrana and Halol.

With a global operation spread across 37 countries in three continents, the talent pool at Hero MotoCorp comprises of people from different nationalities, including India, Austria, UK, Italy, France, US, Japan, Germany and Colombia.

In addition to dedicated recruitment programmes to hire women employees, Hero MotoCorp has also introduced an array of initiatives such as the 'Women in Leadership (WIL) Programme', in collaboration with BML Munjal University and Imperial College of London to enable and equip women employees to take on leadership roles in the future.

The company has also started an Alternate Career Programme (ACP) for women, which is aimed at creating unique opportunities for female professionals looking to resume work after a hiatus.

Hero MotoCorp has revamped and introduced several policies aimed at improving work-life balance of women employees, including a restructuring of their maternity leave policy to 30 weeks along with flexi-work policy and Day-Care facility.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

