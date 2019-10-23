Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Diwali offers 2019: Last chance to avail Bajaj Finserv's sparkling Diwali offers

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:04 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The festive season is upon us and the celebrations have begun. Shopping is on in full swing and we're always on the lookout for the best of Diwali offers. And just when you thought you had seen it all, Bajaj Finserv is here to take your festival shopping experience to the next level with their #JustEMIwali Sparkling Diwali campaign.
What's in it for you?
Get ready for non-stop festivities as you have more than 1000 exciting Diwali offers online as well as at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. This campaign is sure to redefine shopping for more than 50 million customers by providing them ease of purchase, access to easy payment options while shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network or from any of the 90,000 plus retailers spread across more than 1,800 cities in India, using the EMI Network Card.
So this festive season, you can #JustEMI instead of letting your budgets go haywire while shopping using the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app or the EMI Network Card. You can avail of EMIs starting at as low as Rs 499. Now, isn't that really exciting?
If you're wondering what the different products are or Diwali offers available on EMI, all you need to do is head over to the virtual EMI Network Town, and check them out.
Irresistible offers
The #JustEMI campaign also brings with it Diwali offers you won't be able to resist.
* There are vouchers of Big Bazaar, BookMyShow, Pizza Hut, Baskin Robbins, Netflix and others, cashback of up to Rs 3000 and shopping vouchers of up to Rs 1200 while shopping through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
* You can shop for the latest electronics on the EMI Network and get assured gift vouchers worth up to Rs 9,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 15,000.
* If you're making travel plans, there's enough reason for you to cheer. While transacting through MakeMyTrip, you can avail 20 per cent instant discount on domestic hotel bookings up to Rs 10000 and flat Rs 400 off on minimum transaction amount of Rs 8,000 for domestic flight tickets.
* Customers can also avail pre-approved offers online up to Rs 10 crore.
Play more, win more
Well, the great news is that it's not just about shopping as you also stand a chance to win exclusive prizes every day, thanks to four different game challenges. To participate, you simply have to register here, select a game of your choice and earn maximum points.
All these Diwali offers are valid until 28 Oct. So, hurry up and pamper your loved ones with gifts and surprises this Diwali.
How you can make the most of this campaign
To make the most of the #JustEMI campaign, you need to have a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card that you can apply through Bajaj Finserv partner stores. With this card, you can avail of easy loans up to Rs 4 lakh to buy anything from consumer goods to furniture to groceries on easy EMIs. If you're an existing Bajaj Finserv customer, you can easily apply for the card through their customer portal - Experia.
Availing instant finance through Bajaj Finserv EMI Network is a hassle-free experience. You just need to fill an online form, submit KYC documents and a cancelled cheque. The card comes with nominal or zero processing fees when you buy products. The total amount is divided into easy monthly EMIs and you have to pay minimal or no down payment. Can it get any easier?
So, what are you waiting for? Double your celebrations this Diwali. For everything, you want to buy #JustEMI with Bajaj Finserv. Hurry up!
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

