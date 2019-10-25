Dixon Technologies to manufacture mobile phones for Samsung

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Dixon Technologies said on Friday it has entered into an agreement with Samsung India Electronics for manufacturing mobile feature phones.

Dixon will manufacture these phones from its new facility spread across 2.24 lakh square feet here.

"Samsung is one of the most valuable technology brands in the world and a leading mobile phone brand as it has been constantly serving with innovative solutions to customers across all segments," said Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies India Ltd.

"With Dixon's manufacturing expertise and Samsung's innovative solutions, we are sure that customers are going to have an enriching experience," he said in a statement.

Dixon's Managing Director Atul B Lall said the company has been associated with Samsung home appliances segment for the past two years. There is tremendous scope and potential in the feature phone market. We are confident that this relationship will go a long way."

Samsung recently ended mobile telephone production in China due to intensifying competition from domestic rivals as it expands its facility in India.

India now has 268 mobile manufacturing companies including some of the biggest players while there were just two five years back.

Dixon Technologies is the largest home-grown, design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing consumer durables, lighting products and mobile phones, according to a recent study by global consulting major Frost & Sullivan.

(ANI)

