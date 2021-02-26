DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering achieving excellence since 1994

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/Mediawire): SVKM's Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering, affiliated to the University of Mumbai, was born in the year 1994.

The college is accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a CGPA of 3.18 out of 4, i.e., with an "A" Grade for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 18th October 2019. All the eight undergraduate programs run by the institute are also accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) in two consecutive cycles and is currently effective till June 2023.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted Autonomous status to the institute from the AY 2019-20 onwards for a period of 10 years, i.e., till the AY 2028-29. DJSCE offers Undergraduate programs (B.Tech.) in the fields of Chemical Engineering, Production Engineering, Bio-medical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science).

It also runs 3 Post-graduate programs (MTech) in the fields of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and 3 PhD programs in the fields of Mechanical Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering and Computer Engineering.

A vibrant academic atmosphere and the ever-innovative teaching-learning process coupled with the excellent infrastructure available in the college have been playing a key role in achieving excellence in many ways over the years.

The management provides additional funds on a regular basis for various infrastructure developments, such as purchase of latest machines and equipments in the laboratories as well as smartboards and other IT enabled support in all the classrooms for a better teaching and learning experience for the students and faculty members.



In view of the online teaching learning mode adopted by the institution, during the COVID-19 period, various platforms like MS Teams, Zoom and additional electronic gadgets are provided by management for the comfort of the teachers. Laptops and desktops are also provided to staff members, resulting in efficient teaching learning process.

There is a total of 41 full time faculty members with PhD degree in the institute. There are also a total of 45 staff members, currently pursuing their PhD from different institutions in India. The faculty members are encouraged to publish high quality research papers and during the current academic year they have published 112 research papers in various International Journals & 96 research papers in various International Conferences, so far.

There is a major thrust given on patent publications and project-based learning and research. Faculty members have filed a total 16 patents in the year A.Y. 2019-20 and have secured 5 patents, till date.

Excellent Campus placement in top-flight companies, such as Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Amazon, Google, Philips, Microsoft, IBM, Ernst & Young, Amdocs, Blue Star Ltd, Zycus Infotech, ZS Associates, Jacobs Engineering, PWC, GE, Bosch, Aker Power Gas (P) Ltd., Technip, Udhe, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens, Godrej, etc. is the hall-mark of our placement achievements. More than 100 companies visited the college for placement during the A.Y. 2019-20. 100 per cent of the needy students are placed through the placement cell, often with multiple offers.

Many International conferences have been successfully organised by the institute during the last 2-3 years, for which, financial assistance have been provided by the management of the college as well as AICTE etc. Various industrial visits, seminars and workshops are organised by 11 Student's Chapters in the college with the funding given by the college. Various Student teams like DJS Kronos, DJS Racing, DJS Speedsters, DJS Skylark, DJS Arya and DJS Antariksh etc., participate and regularly secure top ranks in many prestigious international competitions held in USA, Germany and Hungary etc. every year. These teams have their own sponsors, but students majorly rely on the funds, which the management provides them every year for these activities.

For more information, please visit our website: www.djsce.ac.in

