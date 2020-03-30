DLF Foundation aims at inclusive growth for the society

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): DLF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DLF Group has been instrumental in bringing a series of interventions in the areas of education, skill development, talent nurturing, rural infrastructure development, senior citizen care, and other social initiatives.
Today, in the 21st century, education needs to be robust enough to mould the youth into, decision-makers and enablers. Education has been a foremost contributor in bringing inclusive growth and adds to India's developmental path.
With the same notion, under its Nurturing Excellence Programme, DLF Foundation has been working to provide access to quality education to underprivileged students.
"DLF Foundation believes in empowering communities by creating multiple opportunities and providing platforms to the economically weaker section of the society for their inclusive growth. Our various initiatives and programmes are aimed towards the betterment of society," said Dr Vinay Sahni, CEO of DLF Foundation.
Taking care of the necessities and sound infrastructure, the DLF Foundation recently completed the infrastructural up-gradation of government schools in Noida. It also ensured classroom up-gradation for the schools by infrastructure facilities and libraries benefitting thousands of students.
Industries require skilled employees and equipping students with appropriate hands-on skills to make them employable or job-ready is a need of the hour.
With the focus on skill and personality development, DLF Foundation had launched W3 - Women Education, Employment and Empowerment programme in Government Girls College, Gurugram.
The programme aims to improve the growth and development of these girls by training them with the skills required to face industry challenges.
DLF Foundation understands the need for proper infrastructure for the holistic development of the region and has been at the forefront in developing basic rural infrastructure to ease the problems faced by locals.
Extending support towards social and rural development, DLF Foundation reconstructed a school called 'Bada School' in Bada village and the road in Mewka Village, Gurugram which has brought relief to the locals of the area.
Over the years, CSR Foundations have been actively engaging in elderly care. DLF Foundation considers it as one of its primary initiatives and has been working towards organizing recreational activities to enable senior citizens to lead a quality life.
Through their Senior Citizen Center, it encouraged senior citizens to participate in various creative and interesting activities like yoga classes, spiritual sessions, picnics and food festivals which helped them to stay enthusiastic and lively.
DLF Foundation aims at inclusive growth for the society
Mar 30, 2020
