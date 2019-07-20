DLF Foundation and CGS Hospitals bag Responsible Business Awards 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the recently concluded India Human Capital Summit and Awards 2019, DLF Foundation and CGS Hospital had been recognized with 'Responsible Business Award 2019 for excellence in Veterinary Health Care' and 'Sustainable Education Strategy' respectively by industry veterans for their consistent contribution towards the society.

With the aim to empower communities, DLF Foundation works with a multi-faceted approach towards education, skill development, and veterinary healthcare amongst others.

"We are honoured to have received this award recognizing our sustained efforts in the area of veterinary health care and sustainable education. This is a testimony of our tireless contribution towards society. This award is a great inspiration for us and we will strive to achieve greater involvement with the society for the well being and betterment of all", said Dr Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation.

CGS Hospital has been conferred this award for its exemplary work in the field of Veterinary Health Care. Located at DLF Phase 3, Gurugram, CGS Hospital is a part of a charitable trust under DLF Foundation.

The state-of-art veterinary hospital is equipped with ultra-modern equipment, cutting edge diagnostic technologies which are considered the best in the country. Specialized veterinarians are available round the clock in the hospital.

CGS is the only hospital in the Delhi NCR region to perform diagnostic endoscopy, laparoscopic surgeries and minimally invasive orthopaedic surgeries in addition to other routine and emergency soft tissue treatment.

The hospital has a dedicated advanced diagnostic wing that comprises of computed radiography, ultrasonography, echocardiography and even a 32 slice Computed Tomography (CT scan) Unit which are the first of its kind in India.

Also, DLF Foundation, for its major contribution in the education sector has been honoured with the Sustainable Education Strategy Award. Over the years, DLF Foundation has supported more than a thousand students with scholarship programs and career guidance.

Besides this, the foundation has been continuously contributing to the redevelopment of the physical and digital infrastructure of schools across various regions in Delhi NCR.

DLF Foundation has one of the flagship initiatives called 'Nurturing Excellence' which aims to give access to quality education to talented underprivileged students.

These students are selected on the basis of merit and family income. DLF Foundation provides them with the much-needed coaching, counselling, skills training and felicitates high achievers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

