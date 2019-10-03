DLF says it has completed the final chapter of its balance sheet transformation
DLF says it has completed the final chapter of its balance sheet transformation

DLF settles Rs 8,700 crore payable to joint venture with Singapore's GIC

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Real estate major DLF Group has settled the entire amount of Rs 8,700 crore payable to DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) -- its joint venture with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC -- by transferring several completed commercial properties, land parcels and cash payment.
"This has been a major restructuring exercise and has now resulted in a larger alignment of the group's rental assets under the DCCDL platform," it said in a statement. "With the conclusion of the above, DLF has completed the final chapter of its balance sheet transformation."
DCCDL continues to be 67:33 joint venture between DCCDL and Reco Diamond Pvt Ltd of GIC. The inter-company payables (net of capital advances) to DCCDL at the beginning of 2019 were more than Rs 8,700 crore, which were reduced to Rs 5,541 crore by June 30.
"The inter-company payables have now been fully settled," said DLF. "We expect that pursuant to these transfers and consolidation of commercial assets, the DCCDL platform is positioned even more strongly to continue its growth journey."
As part of the settlement, DLF has transferred its shareholding in its arm DLF Info Park Developers in Chennai at an enterprise value of Rs 1,000 crore. This subsidiary holds 26.64 acres of land.
That apart, it has transferred its shopping mall DLF Saket in the national capital for an enterprise value of Rs 1,012 crore.
DLF also transferred its shareholding and compulsorily convertible debentures (48.2 per cent of the fully diluted capital) in Fairleaf Real Estate Pvt Ltd, a joint venture company that owns One Horizon Centre commercial project in Gurugram, for an enterprise value of Rs 1,700 crore.
"The total settlement of receivables (net of values received for transfer of shareholding, dividend received from DCCDL and other inter-company adjustments) will result in an increase in the company's net debt by only Rs 475 crore," said DLF.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:22 IST

Equity indices on slippery ground, metal stocks decline sharply

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Equity indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Thursday amid weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:18 IST

Times Power Icon Awards Honour Industry Veterans for Exceptional...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading lights of the industry were recognised and honoured at 'Times Power Icon Awards' for their exemplary contribution to the growth of Indian economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:17 IST

KVIC celebrates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with Laadlee and more

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari launched Ladlee, Oxo Biodegradable sanitary pads manufactured by Deepanjan Charitable Trust, an NGO engaged in women's awareness and actively working towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in partnership with Khadi and Village Industries

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:16 IST

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 9 per cent in...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 315,912 units in September 2019 as against sales of 423,939 units in the month of September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:15 IST

Schneider Electric provides centralised monitoring, to USD 60...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation today announced that it has partnered with Lohia Global: DesignCo enterprise, to upgrade the handicraft exporter's electrical infrastructure and enhance operational eff

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:10 IST

Celebrate this Festive Season at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort...

Male [Maldives] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives welcome an array of festivities inspired by its natural surroundings to create a unique celebratory backdrop beyond paradise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies,...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Advancells and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad announced a research partnership and an exclusive license agreement to promote industry-academia exchange between the two entities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:03 IST

Tulip Infratech launches Luxury Project 'Tulip Leaf' at SPR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tulip Infratech- one of the leading real estate development organizations in NCR Gurgaon announced the launch of it's another luxury project 'Tulip Leaf'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:03 IST

Arm Treasure Data introduces Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts...

Cambridge [United Kingdom]/Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Arm® Treasure Data™ announced today new product capabilities and features for its Customer Data Platform (CDP), including Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts; each helps speed business results customers

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:09 IST

CCI approves acquisition of 55.2 pc shareholding in GMR Airports

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of a shareholding in GMR Airports by TRIL Urban Transport, Valkyrie Investment and Solis Capital (Singapore), according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:03 IST

Marico expects recovery in sentiment due to good monsoons,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico said on Tuesday that demand and consumer sentiments for its products weakened progressively during the quarter of July to September quarter, which manifested in slowing category growths.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:30 IST

Platinum Guild International (PGI) - India launches 'Men of Platinum'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need for a new definition of masculinity has never been felt more before.

Read More
iocl