DLF unveils state-of-the-art The Ultima Clubhouse at New Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] March 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): DLF unveils state-of-the-art Club Ultima at New Gurugram. It is designed by the world-renowned Bilkey Llinas Designs, a company specializing in the design of high-end hospitality and leisure projects worldwide.

The project located in DLF's flagship luxury project, The Ultima in sector 81 has the merit of being the largest and most well-appointed clubhouse of its kind in the region.

With a grand double-height entrance and giant water bodies to welcome, Club Ultima boasts of several luxurious appointments and amenities for recreation, activity, and leisure.

Starting with a high-end multi-cuisine restaurant and terrace resto-bar and a cafe located at the lobby level, Club Ultima includes several other recreational facilities such as a private audio-visual room/theatre, a well-stocked library, a cards room and more. There is also a grand multi-purpose room that can be used as a banquet and to host large resident parties.

"DLF's The Ultima is one of the finest projects in New Gurugram, having also been recently recognized as the "luxury project of the year" by ET Now and Global Real Estate Congress. Combining modern luxury, contemporary, low-density living and spectacular location, the project has seen heightened interest from both Indian and ex-pat communities, especially those working in the commercial and industrial areas in close vicinity. This has led to very healthy habitation and the building of a strong community, buzzing with resident activities", said Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, DLF Limited.

"Addition of Club Ultima opens up truly really world-class F&B, leisure, and recreation options for all of its residents, encouraging them to "live more", totally in line with The Ultima's promise", he added.

For physical activity and fitness, Club Ultima offers multiple swimming pools, basketball court, squash courts, tennis courts, billiards room, table tennis room, fully equipped gymnasium (managed by 7 Pillars) for exercise and pilates and, finally also an exclusive studio for yoga and meditation.

And especially for children, not only can they enjoy a private screening of their favorite movie in the audio-visual room; there is a dedicated play area and a creche managed by IPSAA.

The first-of-its-kind premium offering in the region, DLF The Ultima comes with an all-inclusive lifestyle, where within close vicinity, one would find golf courses, retail and shopping avenues, multiplex, eateries, schools, manicured gardens, hotels, commercial office spaces and hospitals for medical care.

