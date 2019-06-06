Plantation drive by residents on the occasion of World Environment Day at The Magnolias, DLF5, Gurugram
Plantation drive by residents on the occasion of World Environment Day at The Magnolias, DLF5, Gurugram

DLF5 residents plant seeds for a sustainable future

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:57 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): The Magnolias Club at DLF5, in collaboration with Garbage Free India (GFI) celebrated this World Environment Day with a tree plantation drive and educating the children and adults of their responsibility towards protecting the environment.
Held at the Ballroom of The Magnolias Club, the event saw an enthusiastic participation of the residents from all age groups from both- the Aralias and the Magnolias.
The event included an art and craft competition in three categories defined by age, namely 3-6 years, 7-12 years and 13-18 years. The winners were rewarded with exciting gifts. There was a 'DIY recycled paper bag making workshop' where residents were taught to make environment friendly alternative of plastic bags for day to day needs. The celebration ended with a tree plantation drive where residents of all age groups planted saplings at the premises of The Magnolias.
"The event was very well received with a good turnout. Such gatherings bring people together to brainstorm and work collectively to bring about a significant change. It was delight to see the children enthusiastically discuss ways and ideas to protect their environment. Some of them had also prepared presentations. It is the need of the hour to educate children about preserving our environment as they are the ones who are going to lead the world tomorrow. It has been heartening to see them so well aware of their responsibilities," said Upasana Kapoor, resident of the Magnolias, DLF5.
Recent weeks have seen various condominiums at DLF5 contributing majorly towards protecting the environment. Residents of the Crest collected around 250 kg of plastic garbage thrown in the region of the Aralias last week.
They plan to continue such a cleaning drive on a regular basis. Neetu Singh, a resident of the Magnolias has been spearheading an initiative of replacing plastic straws and plastic bags with paper straws and cloth bags in the condominium.
A water conservation drive is on at the Aralias where residents are encouraging their domestic staff to use water cautiously. Use of hose pipes for washing cars and balconies are being discouraged.
Last month, 74 mature trees were about to come under the axe on the Sohna road to make space for a flyover and to widen the existing roads, by the NHAI. To mitigate such a loss, DLF5 took the responsibility to transplant these trees at the upcoming Super luxury condominium - the Camellias on the DLF Golf Drive further adding to the green cover of the city.
GFI was founded in 2013 by a group of like-minded friends who were passionate about addressing India's rising garbage and littering crisis. It has now become a citizen driven movement aimed at building zero waste communities by showing people how to segregate waste at source, and develop 'pro-environment' attitudes and behaviours.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:20 IST

Earn high returns on Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in a Low Repo...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 6(ANI/BusinessWire India): In yet another surprise move, the RBI has cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent from 6 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:12 IST

CAIA announces the launch of Financial Data Professional (FDP)...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the global leader in alternative investment education, is today announcing the formal launch of an entirely new credential designed for financial analysts working alongside data scient

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:01 IST

APIS India hits Rs 102 crore revenue in FY 2018-19

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): APIS India, India's one of the oldest FMCG brands, specializing in honey trading and manufacturing, recently announced that the company has reached a milestone of Rs 102Cr for the Fiscal Year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:01 IST

VadVis - revolutionizing company registration and tax filing...

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Starting a business is never easy. Right from setting up supply & demand to company registrations, tax filings and other obligations - only an entrepreneur can know the pain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:10 IST

SM Freshy takes a unique initiative; connects North-east to...

Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): North-eastern brands, in general hold the nostalgia of authenticity and natural origin. While brands are many, only a few names have been able to make an impact.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:07 IST

US Cranberries Ice Cream Carnival being held in NCR in June

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Summer is at its peak, and what is better than ice cream to beat the heat.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:01 IST

Asia's largest HR & work tech conference by People Matters to be...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Technology advances in AI, robotics and automation are far outpacing the ability of the companies to adapt. From shifting business models, to new jobs, and emerging skills, new technology trends are fundamentally altering the way companies function.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:57 IST

Goyal to lead Indian delegation for G20 ministerial meet in Japan

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation for the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy being held from June 8 to 9 at Tsukuba city along the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:44 IST

Wipro founder Azim Premji to retire next month, son Rishad to take over

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of Indian technology industry and founder of Wipro Limited, will retire as Executive Chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30, after having led the company for 53 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:34 IST

Yasasu sets a new model for waste to energy plant with Net Metering

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Punjabi Bagh decentralized waste processing biogas plant is the first plant to install net metering. Till now the net metering concept had been successfully implemented in rooftop solar, this is for the first time where

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:06 IST

RBI could have done more to overcome liquidity challenges, say experts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Industry leaders said on Thursday that while Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut repo rate by 25 basis points rate cut was on expected lines, concerns over economic growth and liquidity challenges continue to linger.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 16:51 IST

Huawei fest: attractive deals and offers on Huawei smart phones at Croma

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smart phones, which includes Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 lite and Huawei Mate 20 Pro between 7th June and 16th June 2019, during the Huawei Fest - exclusi

Read More
iocl