DLF5`s luxury project The Crest awarded LEED Gold Certificate by USGBC

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:03 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): DLF5 has backed yet another accolade to its name with its luxury condominium - The Crest being awarded the LEED Gold Certificate for its environment-friendly design by U. S. Green Building Council. USGBC will soon host a ceremony to award the certification and Green Plaque.
LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is the most popular green building rating system in the world. Promoting healthy, efficient and cost-effective green buildings, LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainable development.
The Crest has been awarded LEED Gold certification with 65 points (out of 110). With verdant resort-style landscaping, abundant recreational facilities and a grand clubhouse, The Crest at DLF5 has set a benchmark in luxury living. Designed to generate around 2 MW of solar energy, The Crest is one of the most environmentally friendly projects in India.
Buildings have a substantial impact on the health and wellbeing of people and the planet. Buildings use resources, generate waste and are costly to maintain and operate. Green building is the practice of designing, constructing and operating buildings to maximize occupant health and productivity, use fewer resources, reduce waste and negative environmental impacts, and decrease life cycle costs.
The Crest, a luxurious residential project by DLF5 is a shining example of the perfect mix of classic and contemporary architecture offering the residents a magnificent lifestyle.
With DLF Golf and Country Club as its neighbour, The Crest boasts of six tall magnificent towers rise up from the sprawling 8.822 acre (3.57 hectares) site with dramatic flair. The Crest is distinguished by 765 spacious, well-appointed three and four bedroom apartments, complete with private decks. The apartments' size varies from 247 to 557 sq mt.
The credit of the exquisite designing each of the six towers of the property goes to world renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, while the interiors of tower lobbies and the grand clubhouse are designed by the internationally acclaimed Richmond International, UK.
This is the first clubhouse project in India by Richmond International, UK which is credited with designing the interiors for numerous top 5 star hotels and luxury resorts across the world. The project boasts a set of luxurious amenities including a floor to floor height of 3.2 meters, high speed elevators, shuttle elevators leading from basements to ground for enhanced security, kitchen pre-fitted with imported modern cabinetry and Siemens appliances, large outdoor decks for sit-outs and Zone - V seismic consideration.
It also houses state-of-the-art Clubhouse which is the first in India to be designed by Richmond International, UK. The Clubhouse offers to its esteemed patrons a chance to enjoy the serenity and tranquillity of nature. The Clubhouse is endowed with an array of recreational amenities such as a main pool deck area, a gymnasium with a fitness studio, a hair salon and a serene spa facility with high glazed walls with access on into sunken lagoon garden and deck zones, a well-stocked library, a 120-seater restaurant, a multipurpose community hall, two tennis courts and a basketball court.
The architectural design of the project ensures that the residents are cocooned from the noise of the bustling city, making The Crest their private oasis. Its visionary design brings together timeless elements to create a single, balanced architectural statement. Constructed on Park Drive Road, the high rise towers are only minutes away from all lifestyle, dining and recreational activities and medical necessities.
The U.S. Green Building Council is committed to a sustainable, prosperous future through LEED, the leading program for green buildings and communities worldwide.
The vision of USGBC is that buildings and communities will regenerate and sustain the health and vitality of all life within a generation. Their mission is to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life. Through their community network, continuous collaboration with industry experts, market research publications and LEED professional credentials, they work every day to help advance spaces that are brighter and healthier for people to live, work and play.
