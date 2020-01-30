DMICDC Logistics Data Services bags the prestigious 'Best Container Tracking Solution Company' Award

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) clinched the 'Best Container Tracking Solution Company Award' at the India Cargo Awards, held at Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida on 27th January 2020.

The honour celebrates DLDS's achievement in bringing transparency and visibility in the container logistics segment of India.

"DLDS is proud to be the winner of this award that signifies operational and logistics excellence. This mark of distinction is an affirmation that our trailblazing project LDB has continually improved logistics performance and eased EXIM trading in the country," said Ichiro Oshima, DLDS CEO.

Organized by the DDP group, India Cargo Awards is recognized as a benchmark by industry stalwarts. LDB (Logistics Data Bank) is a single-window, ICT-based real-time container tracking solution aimed at improving the container logistics system in the country.

It started its operations in the western corridor, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in the year 2016 and extended it to the Hazira and Mundra ports of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in the year 2017.

LDB currently handles 96 per cent of India's current container traffic and has recently completed the milestone of successfully tracking 22 million EXIM containers. LDB is currently integrated with 25 port terminals, 55 toll plazas, and over 139 CFSs and ICDs with plans to extend to other parts of the country.

LDB offers analytic reports to stakeholders every month, presenting actionable insights on their performance.

The reports help in identifying bottlenecks to ensure better planning and streamlining of the processes. Since the commencement of operations, LDB has reduced the earlier port time (import cycle) to 46 per cent and dwell time (export cycle) by 22 per cent.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

