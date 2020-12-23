Do you know - Excess weight can increase the risk of Cancer?

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/Mediawire): The death trap

Obesity is responsible for 20 per cent of cancer deaths in women and 14 per cent in men. The death rate increases 10 per cent for every 5 unit increase in BMI (Body Mass Index). 40 per cent of the cancers diagnosed since 2014 are associated with obesity. Obesity is the second most common preventable cause of cancer after tobacco use.

Obesity is associated with increase rate of treatment complications in cancer patients. Among cancer survivors, obesity worsens the quality of life, recurrence, spread of the disease to the other parts of the body, and survival.

The 13 cancers fast-tracked by obesity

A massive study of 52.4 lakh patients' data found that obesity is associated with 10 different cancers: Uterus (with 40.8 per cent of yearly new cases linked to obesity), Gallbladder (20.3 per cent), Kidney (16.6 per cent), Liver (15.6 per cent), Colon (11.1 per cent), Cervix (7.5 per cent), Ovaries (7.3 per cent), Blood cancer (6.3 per cent), Postmenopausal Breast (5.1 per cent), and Thyroid (1.9 per cent).

The newer studies have found that three more cancers i.e., Food Pipe, Pancreas, and a type of Brain Cancer (Meningioma) too are linked with obesity.

How Does Obesity Cause Cancer?

Too much body fat leads to chronic inflammation. This inflammation causes pancreas to produce more insulin. Extra fat cells also make extra oestrogen - another hormone. These extra hormones trigger body cells to divide more, and these new cells can result in cancerous tumours.

Escaping the Death Trap

"The good news is that the enhanced cancer risk posed by obesity can be reduced & managed by treating the root cause i.e. obesity"

The first step is to understand what is obesity. Obesity is not a cosmetic condition as commonly perceived. It's a complex, progressive and multifactorial disease that needs expert medical help to treat, just like cancer.



Obesity is determined by BMI (Body Mass Index), which measures body weight in relation to height.

World Health Organization (WHO) considers a BMI more than 30 as Class 1 obesity. BMI above 35 is Class II- serious obesity, and BMI above 40 is class III- severe obesity. .

Most patients with obesity who try diet and exercise, enjoy initial success, and then may experience weight regain. This may not be due to their lack of willpower or the wrong diet, but due to hormonal imbalance and genetic predisposition.

There is documented observation that for an obesity patient with a BMI greater than 35, the chances of reaching a normal body weight for a lasting period of time with diet and exercise alone is less than 1 per cent.

If you are fighting class II obesity and unable to reverse it, minimally invasive bariatric weight-loss surgery might be an option. In fact International Diabetic Federation guidelines recommend surgery for uncontrolled diabetes with good medical management.

Does bariatric weight-loss surgery also lower the cancer risk?

A 12-year follow-up study that compared 6596 patients who underwent gastric bypass bariatric surgery with 9442 severe obesity patients who did not undergo bariatric surgery found that total cancer incidence in the bariatric surgery group was significantly lower compared to that of non-bariatric group .

A 11-year follow-up study of 2010 bariatric surgery patients compared with 2037 obesity patients who didn't undergo bariatric surgery found that bariatric surgery group had reduced cancer incidence - particularly in women .

Talk to the experts

According to experts during Covid times online consultation for obesity management have increased significantly.

Morbid obesity can be treated efficiently by bariatric surgery with lasting results along with significantly reducing cancer risk. The time to act against it is NOW!

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by J&J in public interest. The views and opinions expressed in the article by participating doctors are based on their independent professional judgement. J&J (P) Ltd., BCCL and its group publications disclaim any liability for the accuracy or consequences flowing from adherence to their expert views.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

