Docprime completes one year of its operations; launches online consultations via audio

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Docprime.com, Health-Tech venture by EtechAces marketing and consulting private limited ('Policybazaar Group') has successfully completed one year of its operations.

To mark the first anniversary, Docprime announced the launch of a new service in the primary healthcare segment. The company will be offering online consultations through audio mode. In the past one year, Docprime has provided 10 lakh free chat based online consultations and 2 lakh prescriptions.

"We feel immense happiness on successfully completing a year of our operations and have witnessed great support from all our stakeholders. In the first year, we focused on bringing technology led solutions in order to deliver high quality and affordable primary healthcare affordable to the masses. As we enter into the second year, we stay more committed in bringing digital solutions to the Indian healthcare ecosystem," said Ashish Gupta, CEO Docprime.com.

"The audio consultation feature with enhanced user experience will help doctors to handle more complex or advanced health issues. It is an added component to the virtual doctor visits," he added.

According to consultation data of last one year, 23 per cent of total online consultations were primarily seasonal health issues i.e., common cold, fever, pain, headache etc 11 per cent and 9 per cent of the online consultations were related to skin and women related health issues respectively.

Out of the 2 lakh prescriptions, approximately 50 per cent were prescribed to people residing in 'Top 10 cities'. The ratio of male and female audience stood at 55:45

"At Docprime, affordability and accessibility remains at the core of every milestone we achieve. The ever-increasing cost of healthcare has made quality healthcare services limited to a set of population in India. With the help of technology, it's our endeavour to make healthcare services accessible to all at click of a button," added Ashish.

In this one year, the company has provided online consultations to a tough mix of young and middle-aged people with 41 per cent of prescriptions issued to the age group of 18-25 years. This was followed by 21 per cent and 18 per cent of people belonging 25-30 and 30-40 age group bracket respectively. People under the age group 40-60 had a share of 12 per cent.

Docprime.com has a largest cashless network of doctors and labs in 100 cities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

