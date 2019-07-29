Docprime.com partners with First Moms Club to offer primary healthcare services

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Docprime.com, a Policybazaar group company is partnering with a multi-platform community First Moms Club (FMC) with an aim to bring digital accessibility to healthcare.

The company intends to provide primary healthcare services in line with its vision for affordable and accessible healthcare solutions. It has integrated its Online Consultation Platform on the First Moms Club's website which will help to get its target audience (Moms) free and timely medical advice for not only their kids but whole family.

"With inadequate infrastructure and limited resources, the country faces a challenge to achieve health for all. And, the rising cost of healthcare adds to this crisis. Docprime's constant endeavor of providing best healthcare services with a prime focus on primary health care is a step towards affordable healthcare for masses. In this journey, we are happy to partner with a platform like First Moms Club's to reach over 2,00,000 organic users who visit the website per month", said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Docprime.com.

"Over the last decade, we at FMC have realized that mothers in general and our members in particular have a whole range of health and medical questions ranging from daily home remedies to common ailments to more complex ones that really ought to be answered by trained professionals. With the Docprime partnership, mothers can get help from people best equipped to do so while being guaranteed all the support they have come to expect from fellow community members", Ruchita Shah, CEO and Founder, First Moms Club.

The overreaching benefits of securing the entire family through this alliance will aid women within the age group of 18-60 years and above and mothers who can take medical advice for their kids too across 100 Indian cities in India. FMC has wide presence across all social media platforms with over 15K+ organic followers on Instagram, 4K+ twitter followers (organic) and has a Facebook Global community with 70,000+ organic members.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

