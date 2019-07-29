Docprime
Docprime

Docprime.com partners with First Moms Club to offer primary healthcare services

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:36 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Docprime.com, a Policybazaar group company is partnering with a multi-platform community First Moms Club (FMC) with an aim to bring digital accessibility to healthcare.
The company intends to provide primary healthcare services in line with its vision for affordable and accessible healthcare solutions. It has integrated its Online Consultation Platform on the First Moms Club's website which will help to get its target audience (Moms) free and timely medical advice for not only their kids but whole family.
"With inadequate infrastructure and limited resources, the country faces a challenge to achieve health for all. And, the rising cost of healthcare adds to this crisis. Docprime's constant endeavor of providing best healthcare services with a prime focus on primary health care is a step towards affordable healthcare for masses. In this journey, we are happy to partner with a platform like First Moms Club's to reach over 2,00,000 organic users who visit the website per month", said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Docprime.com.
"Over the last decade, we at FMC have realized that mothers in general and our members in particular have a whole range of health and medical questions ranging from daily home remedies to common ailments to more complex ones that really ought to be answered by trained professionals. With the Docprime partnership, mothers can get help from people best equipped to do so while being guaranteed all the support they have come to expect from fellow community members", Ruchita Shah, CEO and Founder, First Moms Club.
The overreaching benefits of securing the entire family through this alliance will aid women within the age group of 18-60 years and above and mothers who can take medical advice for their kids too across 100 Indian cities in India. FMC has wide presence across all social media platforms with over 15K+ organic followers on Instagram, 4K+ twitter followers (organic) and has a Facebook Global community with 70,000+ organic members.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:54 IST

Scholarship test 'ATSE 2019' to be held on August 4, 11 for...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ATSE 2019, the first-ever online scholarship test, will be held on August 4 and 11, 2019. The exam date for students of class 9-12 is August 04, 2019, whereas, the students of class 4-8 will take the test on August 11, 2019. Aglasem talent s

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:48 IST

SBI cuts interest rate on deposits across all maturities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed deposit rates on various tenors due to surplus liquidity and falling interest rate scenario.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:27 IST

First-ever India Gaming awards launched to strengthen gaming...

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Gaming Awards is an initiative that was officially launched in 2018 to recognise and encourage creative and technical excellence in the Indian Gaming Industry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:09 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance denies Swamy's allegations as stock tanks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance tanked about 7.6 per cent to a one-month low at the National Stock Exchange on Monday and levelled among top losers in the index after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused the company of embezzling funds from the Nationa

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:23 IST

Equity gauges fall, Indiabulls Housing Finance plunges by 7.6 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended early losses and continued to remain under pressure around noon on Monday with auto and metal stocks taking a severe beating.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:16 IST

PNB Housing Finance raises $100 million from IFC to finance...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): PNB Housing Finance Limited said on Monday it has raised 100 million dollars (about Rs 690 crore) from International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, for on-lending to buyers in affordable housing projects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:45 IST

Escorts Q1 net profit slips 27 pc to Rs 87.6 crore

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Tractor manufacturer Escorts Ltd has reported a decline of 27.6 per cent in its profit after tax to Rs 87.66 crore during the quarter ended June 30 in comparison to Rs 121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:30 IST

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 announce content alliance to grow SVoD business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI): ALTBalaji and ZEE5 said on Monday they have collaborated to co-create original content which will be available only on both platforms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:13 IST

How a loan against property helps you fulfil your home renovation needs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): Renovating your home periodically helps you make it more comfortable, but more importantly, it allows you to maintain its market value.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:36 IST

Equities flat amid mixed global cues, auto and metal stocks down 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses during early hours on Monday, tracking sluggish Asian stocks as US-China trade talks resume later this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver its first interest-rate cut in a decad

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:57 IST

Digital technologies to reshape labour markets, industries and...

New York [USA], July 28 (ANI): Advancing technologies have the potential to spur exponential growth in global economic well-being and prosperity, similar to the changes that the steam engine and electricity brought about, according to a new report by Moody's Investors Service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:23 IST

Cytecare Cancer Hospitals Launches CANCON 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CANCON 2019, the 3rd edition of scientific deliberations on head and neck cancer management, powered by Cytecare Cancer Hospitals in Bengaluru, commenced on a pleasantly unusual note. Nalini Satyanarayan, 70, played the flute through her

Read More
iocl