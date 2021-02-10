Documenting life through lens of Koushik Sengupta

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): Today, everything that exists in the world ends with a photograph. The importance of capturing memories through lenses is something admired by each and every person on this entire planet. And this all has been made possible through photographers who are struggling to keep their fans captivated with their impeccable talent and creativity.

A profound photographer and entrepreneur Koushik Sengupta is one of the rare people who have cracked the secret of keeping his work and passion together through his unparalleled creativity and talent. He runs a successful import-export business and travels around the world and captures the beautiful places and moments under his camera lenses.

His way of documenting life through his lens has made him quite popular on social media platforms. With more than 70 plus followers on Instagram, Kaushik is inspiring a lot of people who are looking forward to channelising their skills and career in photography.



"It is all about time management and the will. If one can manage his time well and plan things accordingly then anyone can follow their passion and do their regular work at the same time. Today in a digitally advanced world with the help of social media everything has become a lot easier and convenient than ever. Utilize your time well and use social media for your advantage," he said while speaking on how he manages to do all this even after owning and managing a business.

Hailing from the beautiful state of West Bengal, Koushik adds an extra touch to make the picture magical by keeping it natural and real. He also makes sure that every picture he clicks is beautiful and worth remembering.

Keeping aside his ultimate and unique photography skills, he is a social worker too. He regularly donates for the NGOs that work for the women empowerment and welfare of the society. He feels as a good citizen it is all part of our moral duty to give something back to society no matter how small it is. As a human, we all should make our little contribution to make this world a better place to live.

