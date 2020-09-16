Domestic air traffic improves, grows 34 pc m-o-m in August

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Domestic airlines flew 28.32 lakh passengers in August, up from 21.07 lakh in July.

Data released on Wednesday by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed a growth of 34.4 per cent month-on-month was much higher than the 6.1 per cent recorded in July.

"The passenger load factor in August has shown some recovery due to increased demand after the opening of lockdown," said the aviation regulator.



However, domestic airlines transported 1.18 crore passengers in August last year.

From January till August, the industry had a total of 4.01 crore passengers, marking a drop of 57.48 per cent in the same period of last year. The airlines had flown 9.43 crore travellers in the first eight months of 2019.

The DGCA said all airlines improved upon their passenger load factors last month. SpiceJet continued to have the highest with 76 per cent.

Vistara was second with 68.3 per cent and IndiGo was third with 65.6 per cent. (ANI)

