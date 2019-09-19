Domestic air traffic in August grows 3.24 pc year-on-year

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Domestic airlines carried 943.58 lakh passengers during January to August as against 913.95 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, marking an annual growth of 3.24 per cent and monthly growth of 3.87 per cent.

Data released on Thursday by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that domestic air passenger traffic growth stood at 3.87 per cent in August compared to 3.01 per cent in July.

IndiGo carried 55.41 lakh of the 1.17 crore passengers flown by the domestic industry followed by SpiceJet at 18.34 lakh and Air India at 15.15 lakh. Go Air carried 13.91 lakh while Air Asia flew 7.63 lakh and Vistara 6.84 lakh.

IndiGo's market share was 47 per cent versus 47.8 per cent month-on-month while SpiceJet's was unchanged at 15.5 per cent. Air India's market share increased marginally to 12.8 per cent compared to 12.4 per cent month-on-month.

During August, a total of 760 passenger related complaints were registered by all scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month was about 0.64.

The airline-wise seat load factor was SpiceJet at 92.4 per cent, Air Asia 87.8 per cent, Go Air 87.5 per cent, Indigo 84.3 per cent, Vistara 81.8 per cent, Air India 80.9 per cent, Trujet 78 per cent, Star Air 53.1 per cent, Air Deccan 28.1 per cent and Pawan Hans 14.4 per cent.

(ANI)

