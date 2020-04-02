Domino's Pizza, ITC Foods partner to deliver essential items as Indians stay home

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Domino's Pizza said on Thursday it is partnering with ITC Foods to help customers order everyday grocery essentials as coronavirus cases continue to climb despite the countrywide lockdown.

"The partnership between a quick service restaurant (QSR) and a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company is aimed at serving the community at large by ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential items without them having to step outside the safety of their homes," Domino's said in a statement.

A combo pack of Aashirvaad atta and spices including chilli, coriander and turmeric powder will be available on Domino's app starting Thursday. This service will be available for consumers first in Bengaluru and then in the cities of Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

To avail the service, customers need to use the latest version of the Domino's app, click on Domino's Essentials section and use digital payment mode to complete the order.

"We will use the Domino's supply chain and delivery network to deliver essential goods at people's doorstep. The orders will be delivered safely and hygienically using zero contact delivery," said Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director at Jubilant FoodWorks.

Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive at ITC's Foods Division, said the company's teams have been working tirelessly in order to reach essentials to consumers every day in a safe manner.

"We have redoubled our efforts to expand the availability of food products by leveraging various avenues and channels that connect seamlessly with consumers," he said in a statement. (ANI)

