Don't just think about it.... Do it!!! And 'Do It For Your Heart!' Concept Medical champions a cause

Surat (Gujarat) [India] October 1 (ANI/PNN): According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Despite this alarming number, most people do little to keep a check on their hearts.

Most people fail to realize that they can take tiny steps every day towards better heart health. Simple things like watching what we eat, portion control, light physical exercise, and de-stressing can take a lot of pressure off our hearts.

Keeping this in mind, Concept Medical has launched a fun digital campaign #DoItForYourHeart on World Heart Day. The campaign aims to create awareness about how we all can do little things in our daily life to keep our heart healthy.

The campaign also highlights how easy it is to prevent health issues. More often than not, it does not require special effort or excessive spending. All it needs is discipline and genuine care and concern for your heart.

Concept Medical's 'Do it for your heart' campaign also reminds us how we are willing to put in extra efforts to help others but overlook our own health's basic needs. We owe our hearts at least this much for beating for us non-stop.



Something as effortless as smiling can reduce stress by 52 per cent, and just 30 minutes of walking a day can improve your heart's functioning by 50 per cent. Quitting the addictive habit of smoking has a dual benefit - it helps improve our health and protects those around us from the ill-effects of passive smoking.

Many of us have adopted many healthy habits in this lockdown unknowingly, like minimizing eating outside junk food and exercising at home. Even spending time with the family instead of commuting to work has had a positive impact on our health.

