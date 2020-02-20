DP Jewellers launches Forevermark at their store in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers known for their quality merchandise and transparency have partnered with Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group by launching the brand at their jewellery store in Indore.

Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds, while DP Jewellers enjoy the customer's trust to offer some of the best designs in finest quality.

The synergies of these two brands have brought about an ideal association to offer elegant diamond jewellery pieces that come with a unique inscription number assuring you that they are the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

Gracing the occasion was Bollywood film star, Neha Sharma.

"I am truly honoured to be present at the launch of Forevermark at DP Jewellers in Indore. Knowing that less than one per cent of the world's diamonds are eligible to be a Forevermark diamond, I feel privileged to wear these stunning diamond pieces, crafted exquisitely by DP Jewellers. I am sure that people of Indore will really appreciate the customer experience that Forevermark provides, combined with excellent craftsmanship and designs of DP Jewellers," she said, while adorned in Forevermark jewellery.

"It gives us immense pleasure to have associated with Forevermark - the diamond expert that offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Using Forevermark diamonds in our designs not only enhances the jewellery but also reinstates the trust that customers have on us," said Vikas Kataria, Managing Director, DP Abhushan Ltd, while highlighting the partnership.

"With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers are one of the finest jewellers in Indore. Forevermark selects its partners carefully and works exclusively with experts who are passionate about diamonds and committed to excellence, making this association with DP Jewellers, a valuable asset," said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, while speaking on the occasion.

"Their elegant designs and craftsmanship enhance the beauty of a Forevermark diamond, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with them," he added.

Following the launch, DP Jewellers has organised a premium diamond showcase of over 300 exquisite Forevermark jewellery pieces from February 20 till March 1, 2020. Visit the store at DNR 90, near Rajani Bhawan, YN Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 452003 for this exclusive preview.

Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced.

Less than one per cent of the world's diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.

Known for combining superior quality and exclusive designs to produce elegant masterpieces, DP Jewellers will carry forward the promise of Forevermark.

