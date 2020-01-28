Dr Anmol Kapoor receives Global Icon Award 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Anmol Kapoor, who was recently conferred with the prestigious award of Immigrant of Distinction from Immigrant Services Calgary in Canada, has now received Global Icon Award 2019.

This year, he has also launched BioTech products amongst many of the products but many others that are in pipeline. It would help the doctors, who are starting the startups to help heart patients.

In Los Angeles, an Indian website launched his magazine cover page of Passion Vista amid a grand ceremony in the presence of actress Neetu Chandra.

"My work focuses on heart disease prevention, particularly among the South Asian community and women. It is quite difficult and challenging to raise awareness," said Dr Anmol Kapoor, while expressing his emotions after receiving the award.

"Doctors in clinical settings aren't used to looking at it from the patient's angle. We're always giving them advice and treatments but sometimes we fail to understand their background, their ethnicities, and their risk factors. Some have more demands from a heart disease point of view and some have less," he said.

"The challenge also is making minorities and immigrants aware of the resources available for them. They only come in contact with health-care professionals when the damage is done. I want to make them aware earlier, so we can prevent disease and the damage," added Dr Kapoor.

It is interesting to know that he helped in establishing a clinic in Marlborough run by nurses, which deals with some 200 heart failure patients, thereby taking the strain off hospitals.

He's also involved in developing an app that will allow patients to be triaged at home. It's a groundbreaking project, deploying artificial intelligence that will undergo a clinical trial.

Besides this, Dr Anmol has produced some interesting films like Patiala Dreamz (2014), Phullu (2017) and is all set to bring yet another society issue-based wedding drama Saroj Ka Rishta that revolves around the challenges of a fat girl to find a groom.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)



