Dr Arvind Patel was amongst The Most Admired Global Indians 2020

Dr Arvind Patel is a young technocrat entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, and motivator by education and experience who possesses great sailing skills with brand management. He is an entrepreneur and a businessman who founded the Valgro Group of Companies. Initially, he struggled in his college days but ultimately took a crucial decision that led to the creation of Valgro.

After working as an office boy for a salary of merely Rs.one-hundred-and-fifty, he started his entrepreneurial journey with an industrial trading firm and never looked back. Dr Arvind is also known for his adventurous attitude, motivational speeches, and philanthropist activities.

The Story is about a "nobody" who became "somebody." Dr Arvind is an expert achiever. His journey is one of personal perseverance where an anti-hero overcomes severe obstacles before becoming a hero and achieving great heights.

A distinct personality, Dr Arvind, is an iron fist in the velvet glove. His traits are a rare combination of self-confidence, authenticity, trustworthiness, optimism, enthusiasm, warmth, and a high level of humanity. He articulates that he doesn't have a big conglomerate, but his dreams are big.

Dr. Arvind attained a doctorate in metal finishing and surface treatment area from the Swahili University, Panama, USA. The dreamer aims to institute a "Made in India Brand'' that will survive worldwide. His philosophy is- All Indians are "ambassadors of India."



With more than thirty years of experience and acquired knowledge in versatile operations like manufacturing, marketing, planning, brand building, and application skills, he provides customized technical service, trouble-shooting, planning, up-gradation process, setting up, starting up, hands-on training, and seminars. From having led big heads like Siddhi Co-op Bank to having delivered mind boggling seminars in over eight unconventional topics, Dr. Patel has a galore of achievements and accomplishments along his way.

Dr Arvind is way ahead of his time. With reference to leadership strategies, he says, "One can quickly become a bit ambiguous. It is difficult to say exactly how each strategy will have a direct effect on your bottom line. The important thing here is to keep in mind that the role of a leader is to influence, engage, and encourage people to take action around a common goal."

Talking about Passion, Dr Patel excitingly extends how our passion is what we want to do naturally, not what sounds good or what others want us to do. It is the fuel that drives us to get out of our beds in the morning; it moves us toward our goals. To him, passion is what gives him boundless energy, intense, almost single-minded focus, and the willpower to overcome even the most daunting obstacles.

In relation to his path to success, he vibrantly talks about how success comes to those who dare to dream. "Be bold and face life's bitter truth that success does not come easy. If life throws a challenge, fight back harder." Dr Patel then talks about how important it is to plan and execute. "Only YOU can create your best career map."

According to him, the Push-Pull theory is one of the best ways to grow in any organization. Dr Arvind trusts that growth is always organizational, "People grow as the company grows." He confirms that hard work is only a source of happiness, "Make work fun instead.

Until today, this man whose life's story is not merely a "Rags to riches" story, has added many feathers to his cap. He has been the Vice President of Hotels and Restaurants Association (West Zone), a core committee member at the Engineering export Promotion Council, and Vice Chairman of the Siddhi Co-op. Bank Limited, to name a few. Passion Vista recognizes such initiatives with a belief in promoting such prestigious personalities.

With a vision to eradicate poverty and turn around the lives of the people of India, Dr Arvind is striving hard to create substantial employment opportunities. Valgro stands for We-All-Grow. His goal is to provide five-hundred employments by 2020 and one-thousand employments by 2025.

