Medscape Award - Dr. B S Avasthi - Best Paediatrician
Medscape Award - Dr. B S Avasthi - Best Paediatrician

Dr B S Avasthi awarded as the Best Paediatrician

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:45 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing excellence in Healthcare since 2012, MedScape India National Awards 2019 conferred Dr B S Avasthi, Founder and Director, Department of Paediatrics, Surya Hospitals as the 'Best Paediatrician' for his outstanding contribution in the field of paediatrics.
Dr B S Avasthi has been working in the field of Neonatology and Child Care for the last 3 decades. He has done pioneering work in the field of neonatology, paediatrics, allergy and immunology.
"I am grateful for this honour from MedScape India National Awards 2019, which strengthens my dedication to bring the best practices in the field of paediatrics. I am grateful to my family, colleagues and friends who have supported me in my life journey. I dedicate this award to the resilience of the Indian Paediatrician Community, which continues to inspire me every day," said Dr B S Avasthi, Founder and Director, Department of Paediatrics, Surya Hospitals.
"These awards not only keep us inspired to perform responsible efforts in bringing advanced medical innovation," he added. improved outcomes by providing quality healthcare but also make diligent and
With continued efforts by Dr B S Avasthi, Surya Hospitals, he was awarded as No 1 paediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology hospital in western region and Mumbai City by Times Health - All India Critical Care Hospital Ranking Survey 2019.
Surya Hospitals was also conferred as the best paediatric and gynaecology hospital in India by ABP News Healthcare Awards.
Surya Hospitals have been a pioneer in offering modern healthcare services for women and children in India since 1985. Over the last three decades, Surya Hospitals has regularly embraced the latest advancements in medical science and introduced cutting-edge medical technology to offer 'best-in-class' clinical outcomes and patient experiences.
Patients have shown a relentless faith in our services and that has given us the confidence to grow from a modest 22 bedded paediatric nursing home in Mumbai more than three decades ago to a chain of multiple hospitals offering standardized care to women and children in the country.
Surya Hospitals is further expanding its footprint and setting up facilities that will offer similar services to patients in Pune and Jaipur also. This makes Surya Hospitals one of the fastest-growing single specialty hospital chains in Asia.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

Preethi Kitchen appliances introduces next-gen mixer-grinder

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Diwali, Preethi Kitchen Appliances is determined to make the festive season even more joyous with an industry-disrupting launch and a bouquet of consumer offers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

NWAC hosts 48th COBSE conference on 'de-stressing examination'

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Northwest Accreditation Commission, USA (NWCA) hosted a conference organized by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:02 IST

Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore abruptly, Clotilde Delbos takes over

Paris [France], Oct 11 (ANI): French automaker Renault said Friday that it had sacked its Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore, less than one year after he took up the position following the arrest of previous boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:48 IST

MUMBAIWOOD 2019 to showcase skills in carpentry, materials and machinery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The forthcoming edition of MUMBAIWOOD promises to outrank its own success and high benchmark with a grander event, both in terms of its size as well as the visitor turnout from across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:43 IST

CyberEye to organize Asia's largest conference in LoRaWAN - The...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Things Conference India 2019 is being organized to build a bigger, better and stronger LoRaWAN technology ecosystem in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:42 IST

Merck Foundation partners with Gambian government to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with the First Lady of The Gambia, Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, released an empowering song to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and rest of the world as par

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:23 IST

Infosys Q2 net dips 2 pc year-on-year to Rs 4,019 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): IT services major Infosys said on Friday its consolidated net profit dropped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July to September quarter amid the domestic and global slowdown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:38 IST

Sensex closes 247 points higher after volatile trade, metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed wild gyrations on Friday but closed in the positive zone as bullish market mood prevailed in global markets after the first day of trade talks between top US and Chinese negotiators.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:23 IST

Air passenger growth improves but trend remains moderate: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 11 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced global passenger traffic data for August showing that demand measured in total revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) climbed 3.8 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:15 IST

Announcing the winners of the 2019 India Wine Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The winners of the 2019 India Wine Awards were revealed at a sparkling black-tie event attended by luminaries of the wine and hospitality world at The Leela, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:20 IST

Airbus delivers 1,000th A320neo family aircraft to IndiGo

Hamburg [Germany], Oct 11 (ANI): Planemaker Airbus has delivered the 1,000th A320neo Family aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:57 IST

ITI signs MoU with IESA to set up electronics system design...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): State-owned ITI Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) to strengthen the electronics system design and manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Read More
iocl