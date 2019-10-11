Dr B S Avasthi awarded as the Best Paediatrician

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing excellence in Healthcare since 2012, MedScape India National Awards 2019 conferred Dr B S Avasthi, Founder and Director, Department of Paediatrics, Surya Hospitals as the 'Best Paediatrician' for his outstanding contribution in the field of paediatrics.

Dr B S Avasthi has been working in the field of Neonatology and Child Care for the last 3 decades. He has done pioneering work in the field of neonatology, paediatrics, allergy and immunology.

"I am grateful for this honour from MedScape India National Awards 2019, which strengthens my dedication to bring the best practices in the field of paediatrics. I am grateful to my family, colleagues and friends who have supported me in my life journey. I dedicate this award to the resilience of the Indian Paediatrician Community, which continues to inspire me every day," said Dr B S Avasthi, Founder and Director, Department of Paediatrics, Surya Hospitals.

"These awards not only keep us inspired to perform responsible efforts in bringing advanced medical innovation," he added. improved outcomes by providing quality healthcare but also make diligent and

With continued efforts by Dr B S Avasthi, Surya Hospitals, he was awarded as No 1 paediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology hospital in western region and Mumbai City by Times Health - All India Critical Care Hospital Ranking Survey 2019.

Surya Hospitals was also conferred as the best paediatric and gynaecology hospital in India by ABP News Healthcare Awards.

Surya Hospitals have been a pioneer in offering modern healthcare services for women and children in India since 1985. Over the last three decades, Surya Hospitals has regularly embraced the latest advancements in medical science and introduced cutting-edge medical technology to offer 'best-in-class' clinical outcomes and patient experiences.

Patients have shown a relentless faith in our services and that has given us the confidence to grow from a modest 22 bedded paediatric nursing home in Mumbai more than three decades ago to a chain of multiple hospitals offering standardized care to women and children in the country.

Surya Hospitals is further expanding its footprint and setting up facilities that will offer similar services to patients in Pune and Jaipur also. This makes Surya Hospitals one of the fastest-growing single specialty hospital chains in Asia.

