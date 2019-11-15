Dr Bina Modi
Dr Bina Modi

Dr Bina Modi takes over as new Chairperson of Modi Enterprises

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:10 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr Bina Modi, Head of the Family Council, Modi Enterprises, takes over as the new Chairperson of Modi Enterprises.
In a low key hand over following the sudden death of KK Modi, the Boards of both Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Indofil Industries Limited unanimously passed resolution on Dr Bina Modi.
She has been elected as the President and Managing Director of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Chairman and Managing Director, Indofil Industries Limited, effective immediately.
Dr Bina Modi served as a Board Member of Godfrey Phillips India Limited and is also on the CSR Committee of the Company. Her commitment to social responsibility and her personal zeal drives the CSR programs with focus and with the underpinned values of the Group.
A successful entrepreneur herself, Dr Bina Modi has founded and built several successful businesses; her Bina Fashions has a global market, and Ego Specialty Restaurant Chain, Dessange Salon and Beacon Travels are renowned in their respective industries.
Her businesses are contributing to the legacy of US $ 1.5 billion conglomerate, Modi Enterprises. Dr Bina Modi has been awarded the 'Women of the Decade in Business and Leadership 2018' by Women Economic Forum, been conferred with the prestigious Achiever's Award in 2019 and has also featured on 'India's Most Powerful Women', a book by Prem Ahluwalia.
"I am honoured to be bestowed this responsibility and it will be my constant endeavor to keep my husband's vision alive. KK took his father, Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi's legacy forward and I believe it is now our responsibility and duty to ensure that his vision, philosophy and values continue to guide us on the path to growth, development and success. His extraordinary vision is daunting no doubt, but we, the family and the management of the Group Companies, are committed to see it reached," said Dr Bina Modi.
