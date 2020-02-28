Dr Elchuri Raja Ranjith launched Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy online store

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Elchuri Raja Ranjith, a renowned Ayurvedic thought leader, today announced the launch of an online store in the name of Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurvedic Pharmacy to supply quality ayurvedic medicines to patients in need of them.

The portal adds convenience to the people looking to buy quality ayurvedic medicines online.

Continuing the legacy of Dr Elchuri Venkat Rao, popularly known as Ayurveda Maharishi, Dr Elchuri Raja Ranjith has been practicing Ayurveda for nearly a decade and has successfully helped many patients recover from their ailments. The patients visit the hospital from all parts of the country and there has been a growing demand for supply of ayurvedic medicines.

Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurvedic Pharmacy medicines are popular for a reason that they are all made inhouse adhering to all quality standards. The best ingredients are sourced at a premium to ensure all medicines meet quality.

The ingredients are then mixed to make the medicines as per a standard defined procedure.

"We are happy to have launched the online store for the convenience of our patients. The supply of medicines as per the online order is streamlined in a way that the content of the medicines are delivered intact. We are working towards a better society and are committed to spread our ancient science of Ayurveda across the globe in every possible way," said Dr Elchuri Raja Ranjith, proprietor of Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurvedic Pharmacy, while speaking on the occasion.

