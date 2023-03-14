Dr J Sundeep Aanand, President - BIHER, Chennai honoured with Champions of Change Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE) and Gandhi Mandela Foundation have proudly concluded the 4th edition of the Champions of Change Award, which took place on February 26, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This award ceremony honoured individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields of work and have brought about a positive change in society.

The Chief Guest for the felicitation ceremony was the 14th President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Other distinguished guests and dignitaries, including the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, Savita Kovind (Former First Lady, India), Vice-Chairperson of the Award Selection Committee and former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra and President of the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, Advocate Nandan Jha.

Dr J Sundeep Aanand, the President of Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER - Declared as Deemed to be University u/s 3 of UGC Act 1956) is providing multi-stream, multi-cultural and high-quality education to nearly 10000 students from around the world. It is functioning in a sprawling area of 603 acres of land with 1.3 crore sq. ft buildings located in 6 Campuses both in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities. The Institute is equipped with qualified Teaching Faculty members to teach various UG and PG programmes. He was chosen for the Champion of Change award for his outstanding contribution in the field of education and philanthropy.

Among the other recipients of the award are Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Abhinav Bindra, Juhi Chawla, and R Madhavan.



The Champions of Change Award is organized by IFIE, a non-profit organization, certified 806, 12A, 8A registered by the Government of India, and Gandhi Mandela Foundation, certified 80G, 12A registered by the Government of India. The award ceremony has been graced by many distinguished guests in the past, including Hon'ble former Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Hon'ble former President of India and Bharat Ratna late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, and Hon'ble Governors and Chief Ministers of various Indian states.

Started way back in 1984, what started as one of Tamil Nadu's first private engineering colleges is now a massive educational conglomerate. Comprising BIHER (One of India's most reputed multi-stream universities comprising Medical, Nursing, Architecture, Management, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Law, Management, Allied Health Sciences and Humanities and Sciences) the group also boasts of running the Bharath Medical College and Hospital and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences. The institutions are widely regarded as among the most well-attended in India and are known for opening their doors to students from disadvantaged families to help them get a great education. You can read about their work at www.bharathuniv.ac.in

