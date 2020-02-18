Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital bags the Quality Beyond Accreditation Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai based multi-specialty Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital was recently conferred with the prestigious 'Quality Beyond Accreditation' Award at AHPI Global Conclave 2020 organized by Association of Health Care Providers of India (AHPI).

It may be recalled that the hospital was also the first to be accredited by NABH in the western region of India in 2007. Ever since the hospital has been in the forefront in ensuring ethical and quality practices for many years.

The award presented by DV Sadananda Gowda - Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India was received by Dr Shashikant Pawar - General Manager - Operations & Projects, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital at the event in the presence of Dr Alexander Thomas - President of AHPI, Dr Girdhar Gyani - Member Secretary of AHPI and Dr Prem K Nair - Member of AHPI and other dignitaries.

"We all at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital are happy and honoured to receive this prestigious award for our hospital, which is the recognition of excellence in quality. The operations and quality go hand in hand, where the quality systems are the measures of the process efficiency. We keep updating our hospital standard operating procedures periodically to have the process efficiency with involvement from each stakeholder," said Dr Shashikant Pawar, while commenting on the receipt of this prestigious award.

"Strive to go ahead in the quality management systems by constant monitoring and validation mechanism, by benchmarking with national and international standards, creating the benchmarks internally for clinical and non-clinical departments. Hospital fosters the quality culture and patient-centric approach. The key metrics being the patient satisfaction index score constantly keeping at around 4.4 out of 5, which is remarkable in a service industry," added Dr Pawar.

There is no compromise when it concerns quality and Dr Shashikant Pawar feels that in order to go beyond accreditation, hospital engages in inculcating quality standards and processes from grass root level of each and every department.

We strive for continual quality improvement to elevate the bar of quality and performance excellence, and to set standard of care in all areas of healthcare provided, to make us the leaders in quality in healthcare, to stay one step ahead.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

