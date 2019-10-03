Hira Hospital Logo
Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital - why it is the best place to get kidney treatment

Oct 03, 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/Businesswire India): Hiranandani Hospital is a multi-specialty healthcare center based in Powai, Mumbai.
Dr L H Hiranandani is the learned soul behind this brilliant healthcare project. And today, the hospital is serving influentially in the metro city with more than 240 operational beds.
Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO - Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital says, that he is dedicatedly working on bringing the best facilities and quality care related to kidney diseases and kidney failure in the department. His good work is carried with concern, and respect for every patient which is the support system of this entire hospital.
The hospital is actively associated with the mission to deliver the best quality and affordable healthcare services to the citizens of India through skilled doctors and an interactive business model. In aggregate, the hospital provides advanced levels of care in more than 20 specialties, including cancer care, orthopedics, human reproduction, bariatric surgery, nephrology, critical care, cardiology, gynecology, physical rehabilitation, neurology and others.
Talking about the Department of Nephrology which provides comprehensive care for all types of kidney disease. The experienced team of doctors made the hospital acknowledged for superior clinical skills. The Nephrology department is labelled as the pioneers of excellence in renal care.
With kidney transplant specialists, nephrologists, urologists and a unit of nine experts, the nephrology department is willingly serving to humanity.
"It is his responsibility to make constant strategies with innovation to look after the progress of the hospital," said Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of the hospital.
It is the fact that kidney diseases come with a silent disorder which includes complicated symptoms, acute kidney injury, resistant hypertension, renal stone diseases, acid-base imbalances, and others. As it does not reveal any signs or symptoms in the primary stage it becomes lethal and chronic. Overcoming these difficult situations
Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai has some of the advanced diagnostics, and efficient methodologies to evaluate the pre-operative dialysis support, treat urology, chronic kidney diseases and all other types of renal diseases. It also provides safe treatment with fully equipped endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries. Dr Sujit Chatterjee believes in changing the life of every patient with the best medical and compassionate care.
Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai has prompt management to make the entire service equivalent to the best. Equipped with proficient doctors and trained team of nurses and specialists it becomes a reliable kidney hospital in the city.
The hospitality of this healthcare center is highly appreciated in the medical industry. Undoubtedly, it is acknowledged as the best healthcare center in kidney treatment in the city with the specialists, medicine and surgery to present the most beneficial treatment.
Oct 03, 2019

