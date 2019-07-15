Dr L Tomar Conferred with Inspiring Doctor of India Award by Economic Times

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marking the birth anniversary of Dr B C Roy, the Economic Times Doctors Day Conclave, 2019 mobilised some of the best minds of healthcare and medicine sector under one roof for an interactive conference and probed about the issues affecting healthcare and increasing healthcare demands in India, especially the challenges faced by doctors, recent essential initiatives taken by the government and what the extensive future holds in the terms of technological advancements.

Being an extinguished orthopaedic surgeon, Dr L Tomar, who the best knee, hip and joint replacement surgeon in Delhi NCR, was conferred with the most inspiring doctor of India by Economics Times.

As an expert in Computer Navigated minimally invasive surgery (MIS), he is a major name in orthopaedics. Counting his latest and latent advancement in Joint Replacement Surgery, making hip replacement and knee replacement highly safe, reliable, precise and sustainable for patients.

His 24+ years of experience bagged him with a number of awards and accreditations along with this opportunity to lead the future staging and scheming of doctoral profession across the native boundaries and global scales. Dr L Tomar is currently leading as Director and Unit Head of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Max Superspeciality Hospital and Director, Tomar Orthopaedics in Delhi.

Dr Tomar is a prominent intellectual in the sphere of invasive and non-invasive Orthopaedic procedures. One can scale the level of his attributed expertise that lies in offering complete patient care while carrying out the medical/surgical process including non-surgical procedures with definitive precision and making patients more comfortable during the actual medical operations.

He holds a vivid range of experience in the field and had performed a number of complex surgeries with great accuracy and prolonging and effective outcomes. He has been facilitated with Global Healthcare Excellence Award in 2013 for the best joint replacement surgeon in Delhi-NCR by Prime Time Research Media Private Limited, Distinguished Service Award for outstanding contribution in the field of Orthopaedics on Doctors Day in 2009 by IMA (Indian Medical Association) New Delhi and Indian Hall of Fame (Medicare) Award in 2005 by All India Achievers Conference, New Delhi in recognition of outstanding services to society and excellence in Orthopaedic Profession and many more.

Also, he holds memberships of many global communities and international varsities. He is a prominent figure in the field of Medical Sciences who is referred with countless cases of complex orthopaedic surgeries till the present span of his professional life.

Dr L Tomar believes in the idea of serving and operating the patients with care and proficient resources and making them more comfortable and following cautions while recommending even a single dose. This narrative idea made him bag, globally pronounced as one of the most inspiring doctors of India. His recognizable expertise is reaching beyond native boundaries and is increasing the tally of his achievements and awards.

Dr Tomar visions that even the recent cases that made the profession of healthcare and medicine more prone to public rage could not stop doctors like him to serve at their best. He holds the tally of performing 20000+ successful surgeries during the timeline of 24+ years of his professional life including 2000+ spine surgeries and over 1500+ joint replacement (hip and knee surgeries).

Dr L Tomar is the degree holder in MCh from University of Dundee, Scotland, UK. Also, he completed his MS Degree in Ortho from Meerut University, Meerut. He is the credible fellow at International College of Surgeons (USA) and holds the fellowship from Association of Osteosynthesis Davos (Switzerland). In case if you need any suggestion or medical care in Orthopaedics, Dr L Tomar, is the right option in Delhi NCR.

