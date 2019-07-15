Tomar Orthopaedics
Tomar Orthopaedics

Dr L Tomar Conferred with Inspiring Doctor of India Award by Economic Times

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:07 IST

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marking the birth anniversary of Dr B C Roy, the Economic Times Doctors Day Conclave, 2019 mobilised some of the best minds of healthcare and medicine sector under one roof for an interactive conference and probed about the issues affecting healthcare and increasing healthcare demands in India, especially the challenges faced by doctors, recent essential initiatives taken by the government and what the extensive future holds in the terms of technological advancements.
Being an extinguished orthopaedic surgeon, Dr L Tomar, who the best knee, hip and joint replacement surgeon in Delhi NCR, was conferred with the most inspiring doctor of India by Economics Times.
As an expert in Computer Navigated minimally invasive surgery (MIS), he is a major name in orthopaedics. Counting his latest and latent advancement in Joint Replacement Surgery, making hip replacement and knee replacement highly safe, reliable, precise and sustainable for patients.
His 24+ years of experience bagged him with a number of awards and accreditations along with this opportunity to lead the future staging and scheming of doctoral profession across the native boundaries and global scales. Dr L Tomar is currently leading as Director and Unit Head of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Max Superspeciality Hospital and Director, Tomar Orthopaedics in Delhi.
Dr Tomar is a prominent intellectual in the sphere of invasive and non-invasive Orthopaedic procedures. One can scale the level of his attributed expertise that lies in offering complete patient care while carrying out the medical/surgical process including non-surgical procedures with definitive precision and making patients more comfortable during the actual medical operations.
He holds a vivid range of experience in the field and had performed a number of complex surgeries with great accuracy and prolonging and effective outcomes. He has been facilitated with Global Healthcare Excellence Award in 2013 for the best joint replacement surgeon in Delhi-NCR by Prime Time Research Media Private Limited, Distinguished Service Award for outstanding contribution in the field of Orthopaedics on Doctors Day in 2009 by IMA (Indian Medical Association) New Delhi and Indian Hall of Fame (Medicare) Award in 2005 by All India Achievers Conference, New Delhi in recognition of outstanding services to society and excellence in Orthopaedic Profession and many more.
Also, he holds memberships of many global communities and international varsities. He is a prominent figure in the field of Medical Sciences who is referred with countless cases of complex orthopaedic surgeries till the present span of his professional life.
Dr L Tomar believes in the idea of serving and operating the patients with care and proficient resources and making them more comfortable and following cautions while recommending even a single dose. This narrative idea made him bag, globally pronounced as one of the most inspiring doctors of India. His recognizable expertise is reaching beyond native boundaries and is increasing the tally of his achievements and awards.
Dr Tomar visions that even the recent cases that made the profession of healthcare and medicine more prone to public rage could not stop doctors like him to serve at their best. He holds the tally of performing 20000+ successful surgeries during the timeline of 24+ years of his professional life including 2000+ spine surgeries and over 1500+ joint replacement (hip and knee surgeries).
Dr L Tomar is the degree holder in MCh from University of Dundee, Scotland, UK. Also, he completed his MS Degree in Ortho from Meerut University, Meerut. He is the credible fellow at International College of Surgeons (USA) and holds the fellowship from Association of Osteosynthesis Davos (Switzerland). In case if you need any suggestion or medical care in Orthopaedics, Dr L Tomar, is the right option in Delhi NCR.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Explained: Risk still outweighs rewards for Indian businesses...

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], July 15 (ANI): The saying goes that "fortune favours the brave".

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:06 IST

Indoco's Goa plant gets warning letter from USFDA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Pharma company Indoco Remedies said on Monday it has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral dosages plant in Goa as a result of the inspection carried out in January.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:47 IST

WPI inflation rate edges 0.2 pc up in June at 2.02 pc

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index stood at 2.02 per cent in June compared to 2.45 per cent in the previous month, the government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Here's how personal loan by Bajaj Finserv can help manage your finances

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Individuals looking at a temporary capital to plan their higher education or looking for immediate liquidity for unforeseen expenses have multiple options in today's times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:56 IST

Allahabad Bank stock drops 10 pc after reports of Rs 1,775 crore...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Shares of government-owned Allahabad Bank slumped over 10 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the bank reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:40 IST

Tata Steel reports higher production, sales in India despite...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Tata Steel India's first quarter production increased by 20 per cent year-on-year with consolidation of Tata Steel BSL for the full quarter and higher capacity utilisation at both Tata Steel standalone and Tata Steel BSL.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:17 IST

BHEL wins Rs 100 crore EPC order for 25 MW solar power plant

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a Rs 100 crore order for setting up a 25 megawatt floating solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity indices in the green, IT and pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Monday with IT and pharma stocks gaining ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 16:04 IST

Ex-CEO of Hello Taxi alleges multi-crore financial fraud by promoters

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A month after the first information report (FIR) was filed by a complainant against Hello Taxi, its officials and promoters, now former CEO of the cab aggregator company has also come out alleging financial anomalies by the promoters of the firm.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Quarterly AUMs of mutual fund industry total Rs 25.51 lakh crore...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The quarterly average assets under management (AUMs) of Indian mutual fund industry totalled Rs 25.51 lakh crore at the end of Q1 FY20 (April to June) as against Rs 24.48 lakh crore at the end of Q4 FY19 (January to March), according to the Association of M

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:50 IST

L&T Infrastructure Finance gets $100 million loan from AIIB for...

Luxembourg, July 13 (ANI): Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide a 100 million dollar (about Rs 700 crore) loan to L&T Infrastructure Finance Company for wind and solar infrastructure projects in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:23 IST

India and South Africa come together to host Gandhi-Mandela...

New Delhi [India] July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Believe Foundation in association with the Sunday Guardian Foundation and Dr Raman Bhai Patel Foundation (RBF) hosted the first edition of Gandhi-Mandela Peace Initiative at the Imperial, New Delhi.

Read More
iocl