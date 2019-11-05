Dr Manmohan Singh launches KTS Tulsi's Mother - Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi's Poetry Collection

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The alumni of PG Govt College, Sector 11, Chandigarh got together at the book launch of Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi, mother of Member of Parliament Shri KTS Tulsi (who is also an alumnus of the college) at his residence.

The book titled 'Aao Sakhi'- a collection of selected poems on feminism was launched by the Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Former Chief Justice of India graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor. The event was attended by prominent alumni of the PG Govt College, Sector 11, Chandigarh including Vineet Nanda, Navneet Soni, Sukhjit Dhiman, Jawahar Sarin, Surinder Rathi and Ashish Anand.

"I would like to congratulate all the members of the Tulsi family on bringing out a wonderful book of selected poems by Sardarni Baljit Kaur Tulsi. The book brings out that the times have changed and will further change towards women. She is a great example of a strong woman," said Dr Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister.

The entire Tulsi family including KTS Tulsi's elder brother Ravi Tejpal Singh Tulsi was present at the launch along with other prominent personalities - Prof. Vanita Manchanda, Assistant Professor, SGTB Khalsa College who recited few of the poems penned by Late Mrs Kaur; Ajit Cour who is a Padma Shree Awardee and recipient of Sahitya Academy Award as well as eminent writer and poet, Taranjit Kaur along with Tamanpreet Kaur, HK Dua - Diplomat, former MP and former editor of leading media publications.

"It has been a pleasure listening to poetry which takes one into a different world," said Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Former Chief Justice of India.

Khehar spoke about the Tulsi family and Late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi and how she was not allowed to go outside the house after sunset.

"In protest she would lock herself in a room and I presume this is what encouraged her to become a great poetess. Her poems were so remarkable that Rabindranath Tagore himself appreciated her poems," he added.

"We take pride in our Alumni friends and family. When KTS Tulsi told us of the book launch, the Delhi Chapter had to be there. Was a pleasure to meet Justice Khehar our alumnus and also Manmohan Singh," said Vineet Nanda, President, Delhi Chapter of the Alumni Association and President, Ready to move-in Residences at M3M India.

Famous Sufi poet and singer Rabbi Shergill added flavour to the evening by reciting a few of his famous songs including 'Bula ki jana main kaun' which is dedicated to his father.

"I would like to thank everyone for spending the evening with us and I am grateful to Dr Manmohan Singh who is the reason that this book became a reality. It was his order that the entire project began and has been accomplished," said KTS Tulsi.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newsvoir)


