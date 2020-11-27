Dr. Meena Mahajan led Siddhi Foundation distributes food to poor people only in Rs. 5

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/Digpu): Siddhi, a philanthropic foundation, led by Dr. Meena Mahajan, started an initiative of distributing food and goodies to poor people in Rs 5 during lockdown.

For this purpose, Dr Meena installed many HOPE (Help Other People Eat) Food Carts in different areas of Delhi. She served food, fruits, sweets and goodies to poor people. She also made them aware about personal hygiene, the importance of wearing masks and using sanitizers and even organized a small yoga workshop to help them fight Corona virus.

"Under the leadership of our Prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi, people are getting opportunity to promote Indian culture by being 'Vocal for Local'. After the announcement of Janta Curfew, we took an initiative in which we started distributing food and goodies to poor people in Delhi. We having been serving over 1,000 people daily since then. Through these stalls, we are trying to reduce unemployment, hunger and poverty as well as promote dignity of labour, health, personal hygiene and women empowerment," said Dr Meena Mahajan, the founder of Siddhi Foundation.



The employees working in HOPE Carts are the ones who lost their jobs during lockdown or the ones who are poor and below poverty line. These people were trained about how to live a quality life and how to maintain cleanliness around them. They were given free masks, sanitizers and clothes. One stall gives employment to four such people. Siddhi Foundation has also given employment to the people who live in nearby villages. The things used in these carts like disposable plates, glasses, etc. are manufactured by these villagers. The profit earned by this foundation is then given back to them in the form of wages.

Siddhi Foundation has started getting sponsorship from its supporters in the form of food items and food carts. The motive of this foundation is helping other people with whatever they have, without disturbing the nature.

