Dr Rajani Dable was awarded for Best Multi Specialty Dental Hospital/Clinic and for Excellence in Dental Implantology in 5th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV Media): 5th Edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top notch doctors, dentist, hospitals & institutions, recognising their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in healthcare industry since many years.

Dr Rajani Dable was awarded for Best Multi Specialty Dental Clinic Award and for Excellence in Dental Implantology by for the outstanding work in the field of Prosthodontics, Esthetic & Cosmetic Dentistry and Implantology.

A total of 80 plus doctors, dentists & bureaucrats from various cities & states were felicitated & honoured in their respective field. The event was organized by Pune-based research organization "International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences" founded and headed by Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, CEO, IROLHS.

The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list few who were present are Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood Comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood Actor & Social Worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood Actor) along with Mrs. Surekha Dugge, Additional SP, Maharashtra Police



Other top bureaucrats present were Dr Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India and Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

Dr. Rajani Dable is a graduate & post graduate from Government Dental College Nagpur, Maharashtra. She completed her post graduate diploma (PGD) in Implantology from CEUIOMF (College Extra - Universitaire D'implantologie Oralet Maxillofaciale), France. She served as an academician for 22 years, while working as Professor, Head & Postgraduate teacher in India's best Universities like MUHS & TMU.

She has more than 50 publications on her name. She lectures extensively all over the country and abroad. She is a hard-core clinician, presently practicing as Maxillofacial Prosthodontist and Implantologist in Mumbai. She is a leading clinician in Thakur Village, Kandivali, working at SMILECRAFT DENTOFACIAL REHAB CENTRE, a five - star destination for all the modern dentistry treatments.

Smilecraft is known for its scrupulous cleanliness, and sterilization standards in clinical areas. Its ISO certified for the health management and quality assurance systems

