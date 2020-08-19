Dr Reddy's launches Avigan (Favipiravir) for COVID-19 treatment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India for treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

The launch is part of a global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical that grants Dr Reddy's exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute Avigan tablets in India. Avigan has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

"We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us," said M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer for branded markets (India and emerging markets) at Dr Reddy's.

"We believe that Avigan will provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India."

Dr Reddy's Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life. To ensure accelerated access to medicine, the company has initiated a free home delivery service in 41 cities across the country. (ANI)

