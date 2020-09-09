Dr Reddy's launches Redyx (Remdesivir) in India for COVID-19 treatment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of Remdesivir under the brand name Redyx for Indian markets.

The launch is part of a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc that grants Dr Reddy's the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, in 127 countries including India.

Remdesivir is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalised with severe symptoms.

Dr Reddy's Redyx is available in the strength of 100 mg vial.

"We will continue our efforts to develop products that address significant unmet needs of patients," said M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer for branded markets (India and emerging markets) at Dr Reddy's.

"The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from Covid-19 in India," he said in a statement.

Last month, Dr Reddy's announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India for treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

The launch was a part of a global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical that grants Dr Reddy's exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute Avigan tablets in India. (ANI)

