Dr Saroj Suman Gulati conferred lifetime achievement honour at Education Leadership Award 2019

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:48 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Saroj Suman Gulati, Founder and Director, Blue Bells Group of Schools, has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement in Education Leadership Award 2019 by Education World.
A specially constituted jury unanimously took the decision to acknowledge the extraordinary contribution that Dr Gulati has made towards the development of the Blue Bells Group of Schools.
The Award was presented to Dr Gulati by Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive of the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations and Nand Kumar, Senior IAS Officer currently serving as Principal Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, Government of Maharashtra, in the presence of Dilip Thakore, Chief Editor Education World.
An educationist par excellence, Dr Gulati has been instrumental in setting-up one of the premier school education groups in the region. She co-founded Blue Bells Model School, the first school in the group, in 1980 along with the founder Chairman, Late B D Gulati. Blue Bells Public School came into being in 2003 as the second K12 School. Both schools have enjoyed an enviable reputation through the years and have excelled in all areas of education consistently.
Under her leadership, the group is now expanding further and has recently announced the launch of Beansprouts, a preschool on a one-acre green campus, and The Blue Bells School for Integrated Learning, both in Sector 50, Gurugram.
"I am extremely humbled and honoured by this recognition. My journey in education began in 1964 and continued for many years, but it was during my teaching years at CAS that recognised the shortage of good quality senior secondary schools in Gurugram. It's then that I decided to set up Blue Bells Model School, Sector 4 with my meagre savings of Rs 20,000 in a small four-room house with just nine students. Today, we have three well-known schools with over 4500 students and another two schools coming up very soon," said Dr Saroj Gulati.
"It's been a challenging, but extremely rewarding journey and one I hope to continue for many more years to come. None of this would of the course have been possible without the support and encouragement of my late husband Shri Brahm Dutt Gulati, who worked in different capacities in a transferable job with the Town and Country planning department of Haryana state government and finally retired as Chief Town Planner, Haryana," she added.
Holder of a Masters in Political Science and Public Administration degree and Bachelor of a Teaching degree, Dr Gulati is trained in financial management as well. She has also been conferred a PhD in Education by The University of Columbia.
The annual Education World India School Rankings is the world's most detailed school ranking survey. It ranks the country's top 1,000 primary-secondary schools on several parameters of excellence each year two educationists are selected by a jury of eminent personalities as recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
