Dr Sohini Sastri receiving Award from Rajnath Singh
Dr Sohini Sastri receiving Award from Rajnath Singh

Dr Sohini Sastri Felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:38 IST

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Dr Sohini Sastri, an internationally acclaimed Astrologer, was felicitated with the prestigious 'Pride of the Nation' award by the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, at a special gala ceremony held at NCC Auditorium, Delhi Cantonment.
The ceremony was conducted in presence of several other prominent personalities that included Meenakshi Lekhi, MP - Delhi Cantt, Lt Gen (Dr) DP Vats - PVSM, SM and VSM, Member of Rajya Sabha, Prof Vijay Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University, Prof M Jagadish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JNU, Shri Suresh Chavhanke, MD and Editor, Sudarshan News Channel, Gen GD Bakshi, SM and VSM (Retd) and Patron - Veterans India and BK Mishra, National President - Veterans India.
The 'Pride of the Nation' award is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in India. It is given to the people who have made a notable contribution in various fields and made India proud. The entries for this award go through a stringent selection process by the jury and are supported by data and recommendations from various patrons.
Dr Sohini Sastri is an internationally acclaimed Astrologer by profession. She has won various national and international awards for her professional and social initiatives on society. She was also recently felicitated with prestigious 'Champion of Change' award by the Vice President of India, Hon'ble Shree Venkaiah Naidu, and the 'Brilliance Award' by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Hon'ble Baby Rani Maurya.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:17 IST

Turner's Aviation Journey: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, the third busiest airport in India, is undergoing a major expansion that is set to be an architectural marvel on its completion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:06 IST

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY20 net profit jumps 45 pc at Rs 701 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): Bandhan Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 701 crore during April to June, up 45 per cent from Rs 482 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:51 IST

GEFCO group looks to strengthen India operations; appoints...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 22 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): GEFCO India, subsidiary of the GEFCO Group, the world leader in complex supply-chain solutions and the European leader in automotive logistics, today announced the appointment of Prasanna Kumar M.V. as the CEO and MD of India operation

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:33 IST

OBC's Q1 net profit at Rs 112 cr on better asset quality

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 112.7 crore during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 due to better asset quality and fewer provisions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:23 IST

'A passion to change, a passion to impact' - M3M Foundation

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the midst of 21st-century crisis, where over 76 million people still don't have access to safe drinking water, where unemployment rates are soaring high, where education is hindered by staggering disparities, the vision of 'Sabka Vikas' appears lik

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:01 IST

No tax invoice required for goods taken out of India for...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): No tax invoice is required for goods taken out of India on consignment basis for exhibitions or other export promotion events as they do not constitute a supply under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and there is no consideration received, the Central Board of Indi

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:55 IST

Exclusive glimpses from Salman Khan's shoot for BharatPe's new...

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - The fastest-growing 'Indian' fintech company serving offline retailers with payments, lending, and other financial services, has appointed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:14 IST

testAIng Solutions (tai) launched globally

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): A passionate and innovative group of entrepreneurs - Viepul Kocher, Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni, Saurabh Bansal, Rakesh Sharma - from industry and academia got together to conceive, and create tai. Very briefly, tai means 'testing AI' and 'testing wit

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:22 IST

DHFL's solvency stress is credit negative for Indian banks: Moody's

Singapore, July 22 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited's (DHFL's) weakening solvency is credit negative for Indian banks because they are key lenders to the company and its default will negatively affect their asset quality and profitability, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:15 IST

Indonesia's Go-Jek growing fast, acquiring firms in India

Singapore, July 22 (ANI): Last week, Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek announced that they received an investment from credit card issuer Visa which observers say represents its first big step into the international payments market.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:14 IST

United Technologies Corporation selects L&T Technology Services...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services, a leading global pure-play engineering services company has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of UTC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:08 IST

CG Power bags contract for 400-MW wind farm in Saudi Arabia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has bagged a contract valued at 12.5 million euros (about Rs 96 crore) for high-voltage substations that will connect the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm to the Saudi Arabian electricity transmission grid.

Read More
iocl