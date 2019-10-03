Dr Sohini Sastri and Preity Zinta at Book Launch
Dr Sohini Sastri and Preity Zinta at Book Launch

Dr Sohini Sastri launches her first book on Astrology in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the evening of an eventful night at Hotel Leela, Dr Sohini Sastri, an internationally acclaimed Astrologer, launched her first ever book on career astrology that talks about observations on careers and profession.
Dr Sastri first presented the book to the Chief Guest of the event, Preity Zinta and later to the audience.
Appreciating Dr Sastri's efforts and achievements in the field of astrology, Zinta congratulated her and asked many questions pertaining to success and failure of one's career and remedies on offer through astrology.
"This book based on career astrology is first of its kind and shall help readers gain knowledge on how astrology affects their careers and professions, explaining the reasons for failure and methods to overcome them. This book will easily be available for readers online and in stores very soon," said Dr Sastri.
The book was launched in presence of several other prominent personalities from Bollywood and Television Industry that included actors Rashmi Desai, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Payal Rohatgi, TV Host Vikas Gupta and Singers Tony Kakkar and Meet Brothers who were also felicitated with awards for their contributions in the film and television industries.
Dr Sohini Sastri is an internationally acclaimed Astrologer and holds a Doctorate in Astrology from Victoria Global University, USA as well as D litt. in Astrology by National American University.
She has won various national and international awards for her professional and social initiatives in society. She was felicitated with prestigious 'Champion of Change' award by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu in the year 2018, and the 'Brilliance Award' by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya. She has recently been awarded with the Pride of Nation Award by the hands of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:38 IST

Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital - why it is the best place to get...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/Businesswire India): Hiranandani Hospital is a multi-specialty healthcare center based in Powai, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:32 IST

Y Combinator recognises Razorpay among its Top 50 Companies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): For the second year running, Razorpay, India's First Converged Payments Solution Company, gets recognised by the renowned American startup accelerator, Y Combinator, in its mega list of top 100 companies for 2019, as sorted by each company's valuati

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:31 IST

With Bhangra Paa le, Ronnie Screwvala to kick start another...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): In 2013, Ronnie Screwvala brought about a revolution in Hindi film industry when he introduced us to ABCD, a dance franchise which completely changed how the industry looked at dance films.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:09 IST

New benchmark in customer delight: BMW India after sales...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/Businesswire India): As a first in the Indian luxury car segment, BMW India has introduced BMW Smart Video, an exclusive app-based smart video and image solution where customers can give real-time approvals for service and repairs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:55 IST

Macroeconomic uncertainties impact global non-ferrous metal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Macro-economic uncertainties as well as weaker sentiments due to on-going trade wars have led to slowdowns in global consumption growths of aluminium and copper at 1.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively during H1 CY19 from 4 per cent and 2.3 per cent growth register

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:10 IST

Novelis gets European Commission approval for acquisition of Aleris

Atlanta (Georgia) [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has said that the European Commission has approved its proposed acquisition of Aleris Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:41 IST

Sensex closes 199 points lower but Yes Bank jumps by over 33 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Equity markets traded with a negative bias throughout the trading session on Thursday and closed in the red as profit booking weighed in.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:58 IST

Yes Bank's CFO Monga quits, Rana Kapoor's daughters dejected...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Yes Bank's Senior Group President and Chief Financial Officer Rajat Monga has quit, Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:25 IST

Mukesh Trends Lifestyle files for IPO, plans to raise Rs 90 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ahmedabad-based Mukesh Trends Lifestyle Ltd (MTLL) said on Thursday it has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to file for its proposed initial public offering.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:04 IST

AXA XL announces partnership with charity WaterAid

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of its efforts to improve water resilience around the world, AXA XL today announced that it has entered into a three-year partnership with international charity WaterAid to help provide more than ten thousand people in rural India with access to clea

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:58 IST

US Commerce Secretary Ross to meet Goyal for thrashing out a trade deal

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday he will hold talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to trash out a trade deal on farm goods and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:41 IST

OYO announces partnership with Biz2Credit to provide small...

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OYO, the world's third-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, and spaces, has partnered with Biz2Credit, a leading online financing resource for small businesses, to provide working capital and commercial real estate loans to existing and

Read More
iocl