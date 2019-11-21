Dr Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Saraswati Medical College
Dr Sudhir Giri- Chairman of Saraswati Medical College announce free health check-up

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): India has made rapid strides in the health sector since independence, various eye opening data from NFHS clearly indicate that access to healthcare still remains a challenge.
Health statistics of rural India continues to be poor, health status and access to health for the poor in urban slum dwellers has surfaced to be equally deplorable and have less than four per cent of government primary healthcare facilities.
Dr Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Saraswati Medical College has initiated a step towards the healthcare sector and has taken a big step towards those who seek to address problems of mobility, accessibility, and availability of primary healthcare with a special focus on children and women, in urban slums and remote rural areas.
"We initiate and provide free healthcare services to more than four lakh poor and penniless patients by giving a free restorative guide, monetary help for treatment in emergency clinics, rescue vehicle offices, drugs and antibodies, wellbeing registration, etc," said Giri.
Highlights - for Free health Check-ups and medicines
* Cutting-Edge Technology,
* Equipment and Resources,
* High-Quality Care with No Differentiation in Service,
* Instant Access to Patient Medical Records,
* Organize free multispecialty health camps
* Over 1000+ Bed Service Provide all-time for patient
* Distribution of free medicines
Dr Giri organized a specialized team of doctors from the renowned hospitals from all over India, including pediatricians, gynecologists, lung specialists, general physicians, and trained nursing staff who examined the patients and provided medical consultation and distributed free medicines.
"Free health check-up camp was supported by our medical College and free kits were distributed to all the attendees who came for the health check-up. The dedicated team supported and managed the on-ground activities of the health camp," said Giri.
Saraswati Medical College has organized a free healthcare check-up to provide free medication camp every month. During health check-up, the doctors' team conducts a general blood test, sugar test, eye test, ear test, cholesterol, and complete body checkup when required. A person who attends the health camp is provided tests and medication free of cost.
Free prescriptions alongside particular tests like BP, Blood Sugar and Haemoglobin are given. Observing these auspicious medications gives early determination and treatment, decreasing the occurrence of grimness and mortality. Such wellbeing camps address the quick human services needs of underestimated networks.
Saraswati Medical College has been arranging from time to time various camps such as Polio vaccination, medical check-up camps, health melas, talk shows, seminars for heart treatment, etc.
"Our central goal is to give better service in healthcare and wellbeing and making mindfulness about wellbeing and cleanliness among the individuals in the remote territories, we will keep on sorting out increasingly such health awareness camps which will give every individual a better and healthy life," said Giri.
